(Lien direct) SERPENT CORPSE (Death Metal/Punk, Québec) sortira son premier long-format Blood Sabbath à venir le 5 juillet chez Temple of Mystery Records. Le morceau "Let the Rats Feed" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1. Spell Of The Eternal Serpent

2. Electric Eye

3. Nemesis

4. Let The Rats Feed

5. Land Of Rot And Misfortune

6. Crucifxion Shrine

7. Swallowed Whole By The Abyss

8. Dreams of Crows

9. Blood Sabbath