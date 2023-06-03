Les news du 3 Juin 2023
|SERPENT CORPSE (Death Metal/Punk, Québec) sortira son premier long-format Blood Sabbath à venir le 5 juillet chez Temple of Mystery Records. Le morceau "Let the Rats Feed" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Spell Of The Eternal Serpent
2. Electric Eye
3. Nemesis
4. Let The Rats Feed
5. Land Of Rot And Misfortune
6. Crucifxion Shrine
7. Swallowed Whole By The Abyss
8. Dreams of Crows
9. Blood Sabbath
|
|»
|LANZERRATH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Metagalactic Domination le 14 juillet via Northern Spire Productions. Tracklist :
1. A New Torment Begins
2. Supernova Remnants
3. Shackled By Perdition
4. Sin And Innocence
5. Galactic Will Of Oppression
6. Ghosts Of Ruin
7. Through Comstats We Scream (CD Bonus)
|
|»
|CARCARIASS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Billions Of Suns" extrait de son nouvel album Afterworld paru en mars dernier.
|
