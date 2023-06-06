chargement...

Internal Rot
 Internal Rot - Grieving Birth (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Juin 2023
 Les news du 5 Juin 2023 - P... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Unearth
 Unearth - The Wretched; The... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Fatal Embrace
 Fatal Embrace - Manifestum ... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Diablation
 Diablation - Par le feu (C)
Par Lestat		   
Anathema
 Anathema - Judgement (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Rotten Sound
 Rotten Sound - Apocalypse (C)
Par Lestat		   
Metallica - M72 World Tour
 Metallica - M72 World Tour ... (R)
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 28 Mai 2023
 Les news du 28 Mai 2023 - T... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 24 Mai 2023
 Les news du 24 Mai 2023 - S... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Voivod
 Voivod - Killing Technology (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
DECLINE OF THE I (2nde partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (2nde part... (I)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Devangelic
 Devangelic - Xul (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bloodshed Fest 2023
 Bloodshed Fest 2023 - I Scr... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Archi		   
DECLINE OF THE I (1ère partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (1ère part... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Ordem Satanica
 Ordem Satanica - Perpetuum ... (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 6 Juin 2023

News
Les news du 6 Juin 2023 Eternity - Organ Dealer - Ekrom - Runespell - Ancestral Blood - Aodon
»
(Lien direct)
ETERNITY (Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Hymn" extrait de son nouvel opus Mundicide à venir le 7 juillet via Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Journey Towards the Darkside
2. Under the Gaze of the King
3. Mundicide
4. Hymn
5. Gunmetal Sky
6. Pest! Frykten i den andres øye
7. O Discordia
8. The Seventh Seal

»
(Lien direct)
ORGAN DEALER (Grindcore, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Weight of Being le 28 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

01. Expiration
02. Stale Heat and Blood
03. Panoramic
04. Solitude Is Death
05. White-Hot Noise
06. Seemingly Futile
07. Blue Terror
08. Misdirected Suffering
09. Sheltered Privilege
10. Daily Existence
11. Endless Despondence
12. Division Is Rooted
13. Ignite Everything
14. Gluttonous Abundance
15. Truth Blinders
16. Stagnant Reality
17. No Reprieve
18. Manic Delusion
19. Make Room
20. Recurrence of Nightmares
21. Catastrophic Misadventure

»
(Lien direct)
EKROM (Black Metal, Norvège) sort aujourd'hui son premier longue-durée Uten Nådigst Formildelse chez Edged Circle Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Bell Witch
2. The Black Flame Of Seth
3. The Black Hearted Ragana
4. Abyss Of Eternity
5. Misanthropy Void
6. I Djevelens Skygge
7. My End
8. When I Enter The World Of Unknown

»
(Lien direct)
RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Shores of Nastrond le 11 août via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mirrors of the Dead [8:25]
2. Elemental Fires [6:38]
3. Spectres of War [9:08]
4. Unfurled Night [3:07]
5. Shores of Nastrond [10:58]
6. Vigirdr Fields [7:52]

»
(Lien direct)
ANCESTRAL BLOOD (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 21 juillet de son premier long-format Forgotten Myths and Legends - Chapter 1. Tracklist :

01 Forged in the Fires of Hephaestos
02 Forgotten Myths and Legends
03 Sky Fortress of Wizardry
04 Crystallized Within the Caverns of Time
05 Through the Enchanted Forest of Illusions
06 Awaiting Where Calm Winds Blow at Nightfall
07 The Cronos Stone
08 Lost on a Boundless Journey (Voyage)
09 Sparks of Light Atop Towers Deserted for Ages

»
(Lien direct)
AODON (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) offre son nouvel album Portraits en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 9 juin sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Swen
2. Egon
3. Mayerson
4. Adam
5. Miquella
6. Andreas
7. Liza
8. Inaki
9. Sheelagh
Thrasho Keyser
6 Juin 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
