ANCESTRAL BLOOD (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 21 juillet de son premier long-format Forgotten Myths and Legends - Chapter 1. Tracklist :
01 Forged in the Fires of Hephaestos
02 Forgotten Myths and Legends
03 Sky Fortress of Wizardry
04 Crystallized Within the Caverns of Time
05 Through the Enchanted Forest of Illusions
06 Awaiting Where Calm Winds Blow at Nightfall
07 The Cronos Stone
08 Lost on a Boundless Journey (Voyage)
09 Sparks of Light Atop Towers Deserted for Ages
