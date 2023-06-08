C'est vendredi que sortira le nouvel album de TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA). Intitulé Primeval Onslaught, celui-ci sera disponible via 20 Buck Spin Records et il est d'ores et déjà à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Ceremonial Flesh Feast
02. Decrepit Funeral Home
03. Forced From The Pit
04. Morning Star Massacre
05. Victims Of Inquisitors
06. Bone Snare
07. Fucked By Death
08. Impalement Storm
09. Descent To Infernal Chasms
10. Rotting Insignificance
