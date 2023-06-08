chargement...

Les news du 8 Juin 2023

News
Les news du 8 Juin 2023 Angelus Apatrida - Shining - Torture Rack - Dripping Decay
»
(Lien direct)
ANGELUS APATRIDA (Thrash Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Aftermath en octobre via Century Media. Le tracklisting et un extrait seront bientôt dévoilés...

»
(Lien direct)
SHINING (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 15 septembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Avsändare Okänd
2. Snart Är Dom Alla Borta
3. Allt För Döden
4. Fidelis Ad Mortem
5. Åttahundratjugo
6. Den Permanenta Sömnen Kallar

»
(Lien direct)
C'est vendredi que sortira le nouvel album de TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA). Intitulé Primeval Onslaught, celui-ci sera disponible via 20 Buck Spin Records et il est d'ores et déjà à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Ceremonial Flesh Feast
02. Decrepit Funeral Home
03. Forced From The Pit
04. Morning Star Massacre
05. Victims Of Inquisitors
06. Bone Snare
07. Fucked By Death
08. Impalement Storm
09. Descent To Infernal Chasms
10. Rotting Insignificance

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Festering Grotesqueries, le premier album de DRIPPING DECAY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 18 août prochain sur Satanik Royalty Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Barf Bag"

01. Septic Sentient Slime (Intro)
02. Autocannibal Ecstasy
03. Abundant Cadaveric Waste
04. Gut Muncher (featuring Slasher Dave)
05. Bay Of Blood
06. Barf Bag (featuring Matt Slime)
07. Watching You Rot
08. Cremator
09. Dissolve Me
10. Dripping Decay
11. Chemical Lobotomy
12. Sadistic Excruciator
13. Limitless Sacrifice
14. Oozing Into Oblivion (Outro)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
8 Juin 2023

