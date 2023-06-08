»

(Lien direct) TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA). Intitulé Primeval Onslaught, celui-ci sera disponible via 20 Buck Spin Records et il est d'ores et déjà à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Ceremonial Flesh Feast

02. Decrepit Funeral Home

03. Forced From The Pit

04. Morning Star Massacre

05. Victims Of Inquisitors

06. Bone Snare

07. Fucked By Death

08. Impalement Storm

09. Descent To Infernal Chasms

10. Rotting Insignificance



