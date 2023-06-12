»

(Lien direct) SPIRITUS MORTIS (Doom Metal, Finlande) va sortir une compilation de raretés baptisée Spiritism 2008-2017 le 13 octobre sur Svart Records. On y retrouvera des enregistrements hors albums remixés et remasterisés ainsi que du live de cette période durant laquelle Albert Witchfinder (Opium Warlords) fut le chanteur. Tracklist :



1. When the Wind Howled with a Human Voice

2. Waiting for the Sun (The Doors cover)

3. Black Night (Deep Purple cover)

4. Sunrise (Uriah Heep cover)

5. The Ceremony of the Stifling Air

6. Rise from Hell

7. The Man of Steel / Death Walking (live, version CD et LP pour "Death Walking")

8. Divine Wind (live, version CD)

9. Baron Samedi (live, version CD)