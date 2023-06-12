|
Les news du 12 Juin 2023
News
Les news du 12 Juin 2023 Cystic - Eight Sins - Spiritus Mortis - AmongRuins - Servant - Aathma - Carnation - Exmortus - Grand Cadaver - The Circle - Ecocide - I, Destroyer - Jesus Chrüsler Supercar - Bottomless - Cortege
|»
|CYSTIC (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Palace of Shadows le 11 août via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Vista
2. Pestilential Throne
3. Palace of Shadows and Blood
4. Duly Drowned
5. Stygian Deeps
6. XIII (A Reprise in Blood)
7. Core of the Maelstrom
9. Afterglow
8. Nebulous Legion (of the Sombre Sea)
|
|»
|EIGHT SINS (Thrash/Hardcore, France) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Street Trash" qui figurera sur son prochain album Straight to Namek à paraître cet automne.
|
|»
|SPIRITUS MORTIS (Doom Metal, Finlande) va sortir une compilation de raretés baptisée Spiritism 2008-2017 le 13 octobre sur Svart Records. On y retrouvera des enregistrements hors albums remixés et remasterisés ainsi que du live de cette période durant laquelle Albert Witchfinder (Opium Warlords) fut le chanteur. Tracklist :
1. When the Wind Howled with a Human Voice
2. Waiting for the Sun (The Doors cover)
3. Black Night (Deep Purple cover)
4. Sunrise (Uriah Heep cover)
5. The Ceremony of the Stifling Air
6. Rise from Hell
7. The Man of Steel / Death Walking (live, version CD et LP pour "Death Walking")
8. Divine Wind (live, version CD)
9. Baron Samedi (live, version CD)
|
|»
|AMONGRUINS (Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) a posté le titre "Tear Me Apart" issu de son nouveau disque Land Of The Black Sun qui sort le 14 juillet chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Tear Me Apart
2. End of My Fall
3. Shattered Times
4. Our Destructive Tide
5. Wells of War
6. Suffer for Credence
7. Forever the Signs
8. Land of the Black Sun
|
|»
|SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "To Crown A Beast" extrait de son nouvel opus Aetas Ascensus prévu le 7 juillet via MDD Records. Tracklist :
Aetas Ascensus
Of Asceticism And Ecstasy
To Crown A Beast
Empire Of Madness
Mater Hominis
A Spell To Dethrone
Prayer
Seven Sins To End The World
Licht
|
|»
|AATHMA (Stoner/Rock/Doom, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Dust From a Dark Sun le 30 juin sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :
01. Cosmos
02. Impending Fate
03. Burned Garden
04. Blood Hands
05. A Black Star
06. Embrace the Ocean
07. The End of My World
|
|»
|CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cursed Mortality qui sortira le 3 novembre via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|EXMORTUS (Neo-Classical Power/Thrash/Death, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Necrophony qui sortira le 25 août via Nuclear Blast. "Beyond The Grave" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|GRAND CADAVER (Death Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Dark Tranquillity et Katatonia, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Deities Of Deathlike Sleep le 25 août sur Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
1. The Forever Doom
2. A Crawling Feast of Decay
3. The Wishful Dead
4. Serrated Jaws
5. Deities of Deathlike Sleep
6. Vortex of Blood
7. Funeral Reversal
8. True Necrogeny
9. Stabbed with Frozen Blood
10. Necrosanctum
|
|»
|THE CIRCLE (Symphonic Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Of Awakening le 18 août via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Ruins, My Dying World [8:26]
2. Of Awakening [6:11]
3. Afflux [4:01]
4. Reign of the Black Sun [9:08]
5. Ashes and Fading Tides [5:32]
|
|»
|ECOCIDE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie de son nouvel album le 23 octobre.
|
|»
|I, DESTROYER (Thrash/Speed, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Cold, Dead Hands sur Eternal Death (tape) et Born for Burning (CD). Tracklist :
1. Oracle [4:48]
2. Chained to the Accursed Graves [4:34]
3. Total Vengeance [3:43]
4. Prophecies of Final War [3:45]
5. Speed Kills [4:57]
6. Strike [4:37]
|
|»
|JESUS CHRÜSLER SUPERCAR (Death 'n Roll, Suède) offre son nouvel EP Rising en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Celui-ci est sorti le 9 juin chez Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
1. God Hates Us All
2. Suck in the Dust
3. When You Are Dead
4. The Killer
|
|»
|BOTTOMLESS (Doom Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus The Banishing le 25 août via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Let Them Burn
2. The Great Unknown
3. Guardians Of Silence
4. Stand In The Dimming Light
5. By The Sword Of The Archangel
6. Illusion Sun
7. Drawn Into Yesterday
8. Dark Waters
|
|»
|CORTEGE (Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Purgatory" extrait de son nouvel album Vandari à venir le 22 juin sur ADG Records. Tracklist :
01. Reluded
02. Behind the Temple Veil
03. Tired of Dying
04. Collision Course
05. Rahu
06. Vandari
07. Filth
08. Mitote - The Hum of a Thousand Voices
09. On the Edge
10. Purgatory
11. Ketu
12. To Die, To Sleep, No More
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Solarian
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Lestat
Par Niktareum
Par THUNDER
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Lofogras
Par Lestat
Par Niktareum
Par KHÂ-O