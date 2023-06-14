|
Les news du 14 Juin 2023
|Surprise ! CHIENS (Grindcore/Powerviolence) offre son tout nouvel album, "1.8.7. MYSELF" en écoute sur Bandcamp. La version LP sera bientôt disponible chez Bones Brigade Records et I Feel Good Records, la version tape chez Plaisir d'Offrir Records.
Tracklist :
1. Longlive The Lies 01:16
2. La Voix Des Fusillés 01:13
3. Roadkill Party aka Bronson The Beach 00:50
4. The Men VS The Dogzzzz 00:40
5. New World Disorder 00:41
6. Fentanyl Corp(se) 00:45
7. Weed To Speed 00:52
8. Jim Jones Concept 01:16
9. Everyone 00:33
10. Fame Apocalypse 00:44
11. Children Need Drugs 00:39
12. Heroin Guru Ascending 00:53
13. My Bad Day Makes Me Kill 00:51
14. B.ND.B. Burn Notre Dame Burn 00:49
15. Easy Violence 00:58
16. I Am Just A Shit 01:55
|SODOMISERY (Death/Black, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Mazzaroth qui sortira le 8 septembre via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Coming Home
2. Psychogenic
3. Delusion
4. A Storm Without A Wind
5. Master Of Your Mind
6. Mazzaroth
7. Rebuilding
8. Demon In Heaven
9. Ephemeral Requiem
|HORRENDOUS (Death Metal, Etats-unis) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ontological Mysterium qui sortira le 18 août via Season Of Mist. "Cult Of Shaad’oah" s'écoute ici :
|DESEKRYPTOR (Death Metal, USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute du titre "Festering Ulceration" tiré de son premier longue-durée Vortex Oblivion dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 juillet chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Abysmal Resurrection
2. Tornadic Hordes
3. Festering Ulceration
4. Seeds of Disease
5. Omen of Terror
6. Dagger in the Christ
7. Vortex Oblivion
8. Nervegas Crematorium
|ATONEMENT (Black/Thrash, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Await the Command" extrait de son premier long-format Sadistic Invaders qui sort le 28 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hellish Delight
2. Await The Command
3. Fatal Militia
4. Axe Of Death
5. Evil Disaster
6. Lust For Sin
7. Unholy Sorcery
8. Death Merchant
9. Evil Minds
10. Sadistic Invader
|PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Transitory Soul of the Righteous" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus The Rot Within Us à venir le 11 juillet sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Mournful Echoes
2. Transitory Soul of the Righteous
3. Unseen Sphere of Realities
4. Mystic Sacrifice
5. Solemn Presence of Death
6. An Invisible Master
7. Fate's Fearful Gesture
8. Nekromantik Spiritualism
|ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouvel album Afterlife au mois de septembre. Tracklist :
1. Utopia
2. Afterlife
3. Hell Bent on Rampage
4. Reign of Torture
5. In Nomine Regis
6. Dominion
7. Worn Out Blood
8. Endless Sorrow
|INTÖXICATED (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Sadistic Night" issu de son nouveau disque Sadistic Nightmares sorti le mois dernier chez MDD Records.
|FALLING FROM GRACE (Groove/Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Shadow" extrait de son nouvel opus At The Edge à venir dans le courant de l'année via Inverse Records.
|STRATUZ (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Left" tiré de son dernier album Osculum Pacis paru en avril 2022 sur Sliptrick Records.
|SWARM (Thrash/Groove, France) a mis en ligne le titre "One Cent" extrait de son nouvel EP Mad in France sorti en février dernier en auto-production.
