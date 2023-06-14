»

(Lien direct) CHIENS (Grindcore/Powerviolence) offre son tout nouvel album, "1.8.7. MYSELF" en écoute sur Bandcamp. La version LP sera bientôt disponible chez Bones Brigade Records et I Feel Good Records, la version tape chez Plaisir d'Offrir Records.



Tracklist :



1. Longlive The Lies 01:16

2. La Voix Des Fusillés 01:13

3. Roadkill Party aka Bronson The Beach 00:50

4. The Men VS The Dogzzzz 00:40

5. New World Disorder 00:41

6. Fentanyl Corp(se) 00:45

7. Weed To Speed 00:52

8. Jim Jones Concept 01:16

9. Everyone 00:33

10. Fame Apocalypse 00:44

11. Children Need Drugs 00:39

12. Heroin Guru Ascending 00:53

13. My Bad Day Makes Me Kill 00:51

14. B.ND.B. Burn Notre Dame Burn 00:49

15. Easy Violence 00:58

16. I Am Just A Shit 01:55



<a href="https://chiensgrind.bandcamp.com/album/187-myself">1.8.7. MYSELF de CHIENS</a>