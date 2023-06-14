»

(Lien direct) PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Transitory Soul of the Righteous" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus The Rot Within Us à venir le 11 juillet sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



1. Mournful Echoes

2. Transitory Soul of the Righteous

3. Unseen Sphere of Realities

4. Mystic Sacrifice

5. Solemn Presence of Death

6. An Invisible Master

7. Fate's Fearful Gesture

8. Nekromantik Spiritualism



