Vertige
 Vertige - Aux solitaires ! (C)
Par WhiteSun		   
Metallica
 Metallica - Ride The Lightning (C)
Par WhiteSun		   
Immortal
 Immortal - War Against All (C)
Par Solarian		   
Vomitory
 Vomitory - All Heads Are Go... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Juin 2023
 Les news du 9 Juin 2023 - K... (N)
Par Ander		   
Unearth
 Unearth - The Wretched; The... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 7 Juin 2023
 Les news du 7 Juin 2023 - T... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Hypokras
 Hypokras - Dead & Hungry… f... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Internal Rot
 Internal Rot - Grieving Birth (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Juin 2023
 Les news du 5 Juin 2023 - P... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Fatal Embrace
 Fatal Embrace - Manifestum ... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Diablation
 Diablation - Par le feu (C)
Par Lestat		   
Anathema
 Anathema - Judgement (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Rotten Sound
 Rotten Sound - Apocalypse (C)
Par Lestat		   
Metallica - M72 World Tour
 Metallica - M72 World Tour ... (R)
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 28 Mai 2023
 Les news du 28 Mai 2023 - T... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 24 Mai 2023
 Les news du 24 Mai 2023 - S... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 14 Juin 2023

News
Les news du 14 Juin 2023 Horrendous - Desekryptor - Atonement - Purtenance - Angel Rising - Intöxicated - Falling from Grace - Stratuz - Swarm
»
(Lien direct)
HORRENDOUS (Death Metal, Etats-unis) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ontological Mysterium qui sortira le 18 août via Season Of Mist. "Cult Of Shaad’oah" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DESEKRYPTOR (Death Metal, USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute du titre "Festering Ulceration" tiré de son premier longue-durée Vortex Oblivion dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 juillet chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Abysmal Resurrection
2. Tornadic Hordes
3. Festering Ulceration
4. Seeds of Disease
5. Omen of Terror
6. Dagger in the Christ
7. Vortex Oblivion
8. Nervegas Crematorium

»
(Lien direct)
ATONEMENT (Black/Thrash, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Await the Command" extrait de son premier long-format Sadistic Invaders qui sort le 28 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hellish Delight
2. Await The Command
3. Fatal Militia
4. Axe Of Death
5. Evil Disaster
6. Lust For Sin
7. Unholy Sorcery
8. Death Merchant
9. Evil Minds
10. Sadistic Invader

»
(Lien direct)
PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Transitory Soul of the Righteous" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus The Rot Within Us à venir le 11 juillet sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Mournful Echoes
2. Transitory Soul of the Righteous
3. Unseen Sphere of Realities
4. Mystic Sacrifice
5. Solemn Presence of Death
6. An Invisible Master
7. Fate's Fearful Gesture
8. Nekromantik Spiritualism

»
(Lien direct)
ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouvel album Afterlife au mois de septembre. Tracklist :

1. Utopia
2. Afterlife
3. Hell Bent on Rampage
4. Reign of Torture
5. In Nomine Regis
6. Dominion
7. Worn Out Blood
8. Endless Sorrow

»
(Lien direct)
INTÖXICATED (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Sadistic Night" issu de son nouveau disque Sadistic Nightmares sorti le mois dernier chez MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
FALLING FROM GRACE (Groove/Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Shadow" extrait de son nouvel opus At The Edge à venir dans le courant de l'année via Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
STRATUZ (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Left" tiré de son dernier album Osculum Pacis paru en avril 2022 sur Sliptrick Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SWARM (Thrash/Groove, France) a mis en ligne le titre "One Cent" extrait de son nouvel EP Mad in France sorti en février dernier en auto-production.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
14 Juin 2023

