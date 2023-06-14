DESEKRYPTOR (Death Metal, USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute du titre "Festering Ulceration" tiré de son premier longue-durée Vortex Oblivion dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 juillet chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Abysmal Resurrection
2. Tornadic Hordes
3. Festering Ulceration
4. Seeds of Disease
5. Omen of Terror
6. Dagger in the Christ
7. Vortex Oblivion
8. Nervegas Crematorium
PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Transitory Soul of the Righteous" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus The Rot Within Us à venir le 11 juillet sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Mournful Echoes
2. Transitory Soul of the Righteous
3. Unseen Sphere of Realities
4. Mystic Sacrifice
5. Solemn Presence of Death
6. An Invisible Master
7. Fate's Fearful Gesture
8. Nekromantik Spiritualism
Par WhiteSun
Par WhiteSun
Par Solarian
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Lestat
Par Niktareum
Par THUNDER
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Lofogras
Par Lestat
Par Niktareum