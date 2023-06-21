|
Les news du 21 Juin 2023
Les news du 21 Juin 2023 Omnivortex - Abysmal Rites - Spectre - Superdeathflame - Hanging Garden - Cortege - Triskelyon - Baroness - Deteriorot
|OMNIVORTEX (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) vient de publier le titre "Dwells" extrait de son nouvel opus Circulate prévu le 29 septembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Dwells
2. Transforming To Pale Mist
3. Of Aeons Past
4. Slumbering In Black
5. Mechanical Motions
6. Husk
7. Harbingers Of Cosmic Death
8. Endless
|
|»
|ABYSMAL RITES (Sludge/Doom, Finlande) a sorti récemment un nouveau single dénommé "Nihilism Is Realism".
|
|»
|SPECTRE (Heavy Metal, Australie) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Lonesome Gambler à venir le 28 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hero Of The Illusion
2. Wolfbane
3. Lonesome Gambler
4. Turning The Wheel
5. Drifter
6. The Black Jewel
7. Hard Attacks
8. Silver Invaders
9. Stand Alone
|
|»
|SUPERDEATHFLAME (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) propose via Inverse Records un nouveau single intitulé "Circle of the Weak".
|
|»
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo "sing through" pour le titre "The Journey" extrait de son dernier opus The Garden paru au mois de mars.
|
|»
|CORTEGE (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé son nouvel album Vandari en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 juin sur ADG Records. Tracklist :
01. Reluded
02. Behind the Temple Veil
03. Tired of Dying
04. Collision Course
05. Rahu
06. Vandari
07. Filth
08. Mitote - The Hum of a Thousand Voices
09. On the Edge
10. Purgatory
11. Ketu
12. To Die, To Sleep, No More
|
|»
|TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album. Il contiendra onze morceaux et sortira cet automne sur Moribund Records.
|
|»
|C'est le 15 septembre via Abraxan Hymns que sortira le sixième album de BARONESS (Progressive Rock / Metal, USA) intitulé Stone. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Last Word" :
01. Embers
02. Last Word
03. Beneath The Rose
04. Choir
05. The Dirge
06. Anodyne
07. Shine
08. Magnolia
09. Under The Wheel
10. Bloom
|
|»
|DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Rebirth le 18 juillet sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dark Embrace" :
01. Undead (intro)
02. Dark Embrace
03. Return To Rot
04. A Nameless Grave
05. The Rebirth
06. Reanimate
07. Political Evocation
08. Hauntings
09. Unholy Rebirth
|
|Baroness
Rock/Metal radio-friendly - 2003 - Etats-Unis
|Deteriorot
Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis
|Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande
