Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Deranged (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Vomitheist
 Vomitheist - NekroFvneral (C)
Par Keyser		   
Bovary
 Bovary - Par amour du vide (C)
Par Lestat		   
Clash of the Preachers
 Clash of the Preachers - Az... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hats Barn
 Hats Barn - Y.a.HW.e.H (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Vertige
 Vertige - Aux solitaires ! (C)
Par WhiteSun		   
Metallica
 Metallica - Ride The Lightning (C)
Par WhiteSun		   
Immortal
 Immortal - War Against All (C)
Par Solarian		   
Vomitory
 Vomitory - All Heads Are Go... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Juin 2023
 Les news du 9 Juin 2023 - K... (N)
Par Ander		   
Unearth
 Unearth - The Wretched; The... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 7 Juin 2023
 Les news du 7 Juin 2023 - T... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Hypokras
 Hypokras - Dead & Hungry… f... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Internal Rot
 Internal Rot - Grieving Birth (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Juin 2023
 Les news du 5 Juin 2023 - P... (N)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 21 Juin 2023

Les news du 21 Juin 2023 Omnivortex - Abysmal Rites - Spectre - Superdeathflame - Hanging Garden - Cortege - Triskelyon - Baroness - Deteriorot
OMNIVORTEX (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) vient de publier le titre "Dwells" extrait de son nouvel opus Circulate prévu le 29 septembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Dwells
2. Transforming To Pale Mist
3. Of Aeons Past
4. Slumbering In Black
5. Mechanical Motions
6. Husk
7. Harbingers Of Cosmic Death
8. Endless

ABYSMAL RITES (Sludge/Doom, Finlande) a sorti récemment un nouveau single dénommé "Nihilism Is Realism".

SPECTRE (Heavy Metal, Australie) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Lonesome Gambler à venir le 28 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hero Of The Illusion
2. Wolfbane
3. Lonesome Gambler
4. Turning The Wheel
5. Drifter
6. The Black Jewel
7. Hard Attacks
8. Silver Invaders
9. Stand Alone

SUPERDEATHFLAME (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) propose via Inverse Records un nouveau single intitulé "Circle of the Weak".

HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo "sing through" pour le titre "The Journey" extrait de son dernier opus The Garden paru au mois de mars.

CORTEGE (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé son nouvel album Vandari en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 juin sur ADG Records. Tracklist :

01. Reluded
02. Behind the Temple Veil
03. Tired of Dying
04. Collision Course
05. Rahu
06. Vandari
07. Filth
08. Mitote - The Hum of a Thousand Voices
09. On the Edge
10. Purgatory
11. Ketu
12. To Die, To Sleep, No More

TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album. Il contiendra onze morceaux et sortira cet automne sur Moribund Records.

C'est le 15 septembre via Abraxan Hymns que sortira le sixième album de BARONESS (Progressive Rock / Metal, USA) intitulé Stone. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Last Word" :

01. Embers
02. Last Word
03. Beneath The Rose
04. Choir
05. The Dirge
06. Anodyne
07. Shine
08. Magnolia
09. Under The Wheel
10. Bloom

DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Rebirth le 18 juillet sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dark Embrace" :

01. Undead (intro)
02. Dark Embrace
03. Return To Rot
04. A Nameless Grave
05. The Rebirth
06. Reanimate
07. Political Evocation
08. Hauntings
09. Unholy Rebirth
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
21 Juin 2023

