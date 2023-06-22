chargement...

Les news du 22 Juin 2023

News
Les news du 22 Juin 2023 Cannibal Corpse - Innumerable Forms - Funeral Vomit - Formless Oedon - Flight - Tomb - Sinnery - Infernal Curse - 3rd War Collapse - Goatburner
»
(Lien direct)
CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau qui devrait figurer sur son nouvel album intitulé Chaos Horrific à paraître plus tard cette année via Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Blood Blind" :

»
(Lien direct)
INNUMERABLE FORMS (Death / Doom, USA) a sorti début juin un nouveau EP intitulé The Fall Down. Ce dernier disponible pour le moment en cassette uniquement via Iron Lung Records est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Impenetrable
02. The Fall Down
03. Satori Part

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée prévue fin 2023/début 2024.

»
(Lien direct)
FORMLESS OEDON (Death Metal, Philippines) a mis en ligne le titre "Calcine Purification" qui figure sur son premier long-format Streams of Rot dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Heavenly Abomination
2. Voidspawn…
3. …In the Flesh
4. Calcine Purification
5. Consolamentum
6. Beyond Eclipse of Time
7. Streams of Rot

»
(Lien direct)
FLIGHT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Norvège) a posté le morceau "Hypatia" issu de son nouvel album Echoes of Journeys Past qui sort le 28 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hypatia
2. Valley of the Moon
3. Comet of Gold
4. Echoes of Journeys Past
5. Path to Nowhere (Elysian Fields)
6. Moondance
7. Mystic Mountain

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB (Black/Death, Malaisie) propose en écoute intégrale son nouvel EP The Dark Subconscious prévu le 23 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Abomination Spells
2. Cursed Angel Of Doom
3. Black Conjuration Of Beleth
4. Occult Eternal Mysteries
5. Black Altar Of Sathanas
6. Nocturnal Rites Of Blasphemy

»
(Lien direct)
SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a dévoilé le titre "Share This" extrait de son nouvel EP Below The Summit à venir le 29 septembre sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Somber
2. An Ode (Knife Of Erato)
3. We Just Want You To
4. Share This
5. Serene

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL CURSE (Black/Death, Argentine) offre son nouveau disque Revelations Beyond Insanity en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 juin chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro / Revelations Beyond Insanity [4:32]
2. Black Mass Shepherd [3:21]
3. Voidearth / Rites of Blood and Steel [7:00]
4. Church of Perversity [4:46]
5. Thy Eternal Tribulation [4:42]
6. Aeon of Extinction [4:46]

»
(Lien direct)
3RD WAR COLLAPSE (Brutal Death, Finlande/Brésil) sortira son nouvel opus Catastrophic Epicenter le 24 août via Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01 - Catastrophic Epicenter
02 - Legion Of The Infested
03 - Coffin Shortage
04 - Terror Diffusion
05 - Fomites
06 - Asphyxiating Tyranny
07 - Lacerate The Rival
08 - Heresy Behind The Lies
09 - Killing Each Other
10 - The Last Hecatomb

»
(Lien direct)
GOATBURNER (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Fatal le 6 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Danger!
02. Pool of Blood
03. Disaster
04. Attack
05. Revolving Reaper
06. Lobotomized
07. Morbid Angle
08. Hateful Beaks
09. Blender Bender
10. Dismemberment
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
22 Juin 2023

