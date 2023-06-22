INNUMERABLE FORMS (Death / Doom, USA) a sorti début juin un nouveau EP intitulé The Fall Down. Ce dernier disponible pour le moment en cassette uniquement via Iron Lung Records est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Impenetrable
02. The Fall Down
03. Satori Part
FORMLESS OEDON (Death Metal, Philippines) a mis en ligne le titre "Calcine Purification" qui figure sur son premier long-format Streams of Rot dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Heavenly Abomination
2. Voidspawn…
3. …In the Flesh
4. Calcine Purification
5. Consolamentum
6. Beyond Eclipse of Time
7. Streams of Rot
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss
Par WhiteSun
Par WhiteSun
Par Solarian
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Lestat