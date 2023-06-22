»

SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a dévoilé le titre "Share This" extrait de son nouvel EP Below The Summit à venir le 29 septembre sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :



1. Somber

2. An Ode (Knife Of Erato)

3. We Just Want You To

4. Share This

5. Serene



