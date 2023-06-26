|
Les news du 26 Juin 2023
Sektarism - Of Darkness - Membrance - Avdagata - Eternity - Empire of Disease - Wormhole - Immortal Hammer
|SEKTARISM (Funeral Doom Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Et Facta Est Lux le 30 juin chez EAL Productions. Tracklist :
1. Fiat Lux [21:58]
2. Le Vent des Serpents [19:33]
|OF DARKNESS (Funeral Doom Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Missa Tridentia le 25 août via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Adjutorium Nostrum In Nomine Domini
2. Requiem Aeternam
3. Dies Irae
4. Deus Qui Humanae Substantiae
5. Eis Requien, Eis réquiem Sempiternam
6. Requiescant In Pace
7. Ite Missa Est
|MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Undead Island sur Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :
01. Zombie Massacre - 3:33
02. Spirar nel Caigo - 3:44
03. Spetro Malcontenta - 3:00
04. 1348 - 3:51
05. Marubio - 3:07
06. Armor of Hate - 4:02
07. Riva de Biasio - 3:50
08. Sepolto in Velma - 3:40
09. Stench of Rot - 4:21
10. The Shores Crumble - 3:50
Durée totale : 37:03
|AVDAGATA (Melodic Black/Death, Suède) a posté le morceau "Core ov Chaos" issu de son premier long-format The Faceless One qui sort le 30 juin chez At Dawn Records. Tracklist :
1. The Sulphur Fire
2. Purifying Flame
3. Core ov Chaos
4. Invocation
5. Cold Seed of the Dragon
6. Shimmering Black
7. I Am the Faceless One
8. Noxifer
9. Cor aut Mors
|ETERNITY (Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Gunmetal Sky" extrait de son nouvel opus Mundicide à venir le 7 juillet via Soulseller Records. Tracklist :
1. Journey Towards the Darkside
2. Under the Gaze of the King
3. Mundicide
4. Hymn
5. Gunmetal Sky
6. Pest! Frykten i den andres øye
7. O Discordia
8. The Seventh Seal
|EMPIRE OF DISEASE (Melodic Death Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie courant novembre d'un nouvel album.
|WORMHOLE (Technical Death / Brutal Slam, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Almost Human qui sortira le 18 septembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. System Erase
2. Elysiism
3. Spine Shatter High-Velocity Impact
4. Data Fortress Orbital Stationary
5. Delta Labs
6. Almost Human
7. Bleeding Teeth Fungus
8. The Grand Oscillation
|IMMORTAL HAMMER est un groupe culte de Slovaquie, actif principalement entre 2001 et 2003. Près de 20 ans après, il propose une K7 avec 6 pistes, intitulée Kráľovstvo zimných démonov. Elle est uniquement disponible en commandant le nouveau numéro du fanzine Unholy Pagan Fire, Nr. 21/2023.
Un vieux titre, histoire de se souvenir de la formation :
