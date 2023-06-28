|
Les news du 28 Juin 2023
News
Les news du 28 Juin 2023 Exultet - Nethermost Caverns - Sarlic Bliss - Cruel Force - Aathma - Voraath - Pyrexia
|»
|EXULTET fête ses années ses 20 ans d'existence. Et à cette occasion, le groupe italien sort un nouvel album, toujours dans la veine Epic Black Metal. King's Crusade Pt. 1 (The Holy Land) sort aujourd'hui sur le label Christian Metal Underground Records. C'est son cinquième, après 8 ans de silence.
|
|»
|NETHERMOST CAVERNS est un jeune groupe de Black américain qui vient tout juste de sortir son premier album, au format digital, K7 et CD.
Ancient Spells within a Stalagnat contient 8 pistes et totalise près de 40 minutes.
|
|»
|SARLIC BLISS (Melodic Doom/Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format cet automne chez MDD Records.
|
|»
|CRUEL FORCE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Dawn of the Axe le 22 septembre via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Azrael's Dawn
2. At the Dawn of the Axe
3. Night of Thunder
4. Death Rides the Sky
5. Devil's Dungeon
6. Watchtower of Abra
7. Across the Styx
8. Power Surge
9. Realm of Sands
|
|»
|AATHMA (Stoner/Rock/Doom, Espagne) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Dust from a Dark Sun en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 30 juin sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :
01. Cosmos
02. Impending Fate
03. Burned Garden
04. Blood Hands
05. A Black Star
06. Embrace the Ocean
07. The End of My World
|
|»
|VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) a recruté la chanteuse Chelsea Strickland (Accursed Creator, Visitant) et a mis en ligne une nouvelle version de son single "Siren Head" (2021).
|
|»
|PYREXIA (New York Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Day One" extrait de System of the Animal 25, réenregistrement de l'album System of the Animal (1997) pour ses vingt-cinq ans.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Pyrexia
Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis
|
|
Par Sagamore
Par KHÂ-O
Par Tantalustorment
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Kurtz
Par Tantalustorment
Par AdicTo
Par Sakrifiss
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Lestat
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sosthène
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash