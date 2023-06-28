»

(Lien direct) CRUEL FORCE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Dawn of the Axe le 22 septembre via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :



1. Azrael's Dawn

2. At the Dawn of the Axe

3. Night of Thunder

4. Death Rides the Sky

5. Devil's Dungeon

6. Watchtower of Abra

7. Across the Styx

8. Power Surge

9. Realm of Sands