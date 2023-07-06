Les news du 6 Juillet 2023
News
Les news du 6 Juillet 2023 Ars Moriendi - Carnifex - Mutation - Serpent Corpse - Eigenstate Zero - Hallucinate - Ophidian Memory - The Circle
|»
|ARS MORIENDI (Metal progressif, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Lorsque les cœurs s'assèchent prévu pour le 4 août via Archaic Sound. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Lorsque les coeurs s'assèchent
2. Quand Tout Est Bruit, fureur et haine
3. Voyage Céleste
4. Le Vers Dans Le Fruit
5. Nous Sommes Passés
6. Le Blasphémateur
|
|»
|CARNIFEX (Blackened deathcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Necromanteum qui sortira le 6 octobre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Torn In Two
2. Death's Forgotten Children (Feat. Tom Barber)
3. Necromanteum
4. Crowned In Everblack
5. The Pathless Forest
6. How The Knife Gets Twisted
7. Architect Of Misanthropy
8. Infinite Night Terror
9. Bleed More
10. Heaven And Hell All At Once
|
|»
|MUTATION (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Hells Headbangers pour la sortie début 2024 d'un premier full-length.
|
|»
|SERPENT CORPSE (Death Metal, Québec) offre son premier longue-durée Blood Sabbath en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :
1. Spell Of The Eternal Serpent
2. Electric Eye
3. Nemesis
4. Let The Rats Feed
5. Land Of Rot And Misfortune
6. Crucifxion Shrine
7. Swallowed Whole By The Abyss
8. Dreams of Crows
9. Blood Sabbath
|
|»
|Le one-man band EIGENSTATE ZERO (Progressive Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Machinery of Night en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Televoidion
2. Monuments
3. Endlings
4. Isomorph
5. The Man from Dystopia
6. Elixir
7. A Hearse for the Minions
|
|»
|HALLUCINATE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Crimson Rain" extrait de premier long-format From the Bowels of the Earth prévu le 4 août chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. A Universe Obscure
2. Blackened Gills
3. Black Smokers
4. Mahavishnu's Dream
5. Paracletus
6. Tachycardia
7. AION
8. Crimson Rain
9. Dying Consciously [vinyl & cassette bonus track]
|
|»
|Le one-man band OPHIDIAN MEMORY (Melodic Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Awakening
2. Our Shattered Garden
3. Esoteric Menagerie
4. Tulpa
5. Vengeance Devouring
6. Apocryphal Existence of White Flame
7. In Revelation
|
|»
|THE CIRCLE (Symphonic Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Of Awakening à venir le 18 août sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Ruins, My Dying World [8:26]
2. Of Awakening [6:11]
3. Afflux [4:01]
4. Reign of the Black Sun [9:08]
5. Ashes and Fading Tides [5:32]
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Niktareum
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sosthène
Par cracoucass
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Mera
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sagamore
Par KHÂ-O
Par Tantalustorment
Par Jean-Clint