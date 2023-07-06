»

(Lien direct) CARNIFEX (Blackened deathcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Necromanteum qui sortira le 6 octobre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Torn In Two

2. Death's Forgotten Children (Feat. Tom Barber)

3. Necromanteum

4. Crowned In Everblack

5. The Pathless Forest

6. How The Knife Gets Twisted

7. Architect Of Misanthropy

8. Infinite Night Terror

9. Bleed More

10. Heaven And Hell All At Once



