(Lien direct) CRUEL FORCE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "At the Dawn of the Axe" issu de son nouveau disque Dawn of the Axe à venir le 22 septembre chez Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :



1. Azrael's Dawn

2. At the Dawn of the Axe

3. Night of Thunder

4. Death Rides the Sky

5. Devil's Dungeon

6. Watchtower of Abra

7. Across the Styx

8. Power Surge

9. Realm of Sands



