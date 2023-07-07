chargement...

Les news du 7 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 7 Juillet 2023 Cryptopsy - Carnation - Sorrow - Putridity - Comaniac - Dungeon - Progeny of Sun - Gridlink - Cruel Force - Eternity - Farscape
»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTOPSY (Brutal Deathcore Technico-Chaotique, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son prochain album As Gomorrah Burns qui sortira le 8 septembre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Lascivious Undivine
2. In Abeyance
3. Godless Deceiver
4. Ill Ender
5. Flayed The Swine
6. The Righteous Lost
7. Obeisant
8. Praise The Filth

»
(Lien direct)
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Cursed Mortality qui sortira le 3 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Maruta " s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SORROW (Death/Doom/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Judicial Falsity" tiré de son nouvel opus Death of Sorrow qui sort le 8 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Doom the World
2. Judicial Falsity
3. Remembered Eternally
4. Scar
5. Required Irrationality
6. Someone Else's Blood
7. Hidden Fear
8. Funeral March

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRIDITY (Brutal Death, Italie) propose son nouvel EP Greedy Gory Gluttony en écoute intégrale. Sortie ce jour chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Adipocere Retribution
2. Sodomize Epileptic Chunks
3. Fermented Entrails
4. Molten Mirrors of the Subjugated
5. Ecstasy in Decay [Cannibal Corpse cover]

»
(Lien direct)
COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Eye to Eye" qui figurera sur son nouvel album None for All prévu le 13 octobre via Metalworld. Tracklist :

1. Eye to Eye 03:12 Show lyrics
2. Desolation Manifest
3. None for All
4. Long Life Doll
5. Start The Madness
6. Nothing But Lies
7. Breakdown Rite
8. Between The Stars
9. Self Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
DUNGEON (Speed Metal, Angleterre/Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Into the Ruins le 22 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nagasaki Sunrise
2. Put Them in their Graves
3. No Light
4. Beneath the Church
5. Ruins

»
(Lien direct)
PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Damsel" tiré de son premier long-format Throne of Desolation à paraître en fin d'année.

»
(Lien direct)
Neuf ans après Longhena, GRIDLINK (Grindcore Technique, USA/Japon) sortira son très attendu nouvel album Coronet Juniper le 15 septembre prochain sur Willowtip Records. La pochette, la tracklist et un premier extrait ont été dévoilés cette nuit.

1. Silk Ash Cascade
2. Anhalter Bahnhof
3. Pitch Black Resolve
4. Nickel Grass Mosaic
5. Ocean Vertigo
6. Octave Serpent
7. Coronet Juniper 01:25
8. Zygomatic
9. Refrain
10. The Forgers Secade
11. Revenant Orchard


»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL FORCE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "At the Dawn of the Axe" issu de son nouveau disque Dawn of the Axe à venir le 22 septembre chez Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Azrael's Dawn
2. At the Dawn of the Axe
3. Night of Thunder
4. Death Rides the Sky
5. Devil's Dungeon
6. Watchtower of Abra
7. Across the Styx
8. Power Surge
9. Realm of Sands

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNITY (Black Metal, Norvège) offre son nouvel opus Mundicide en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Journey Towards the Darkside
2. Under the Gaze of the King
3. Mundicide
4. Hymn
5. Gunmetal Sky
6. Pest! Frykten i den andres øye
7. O Discordia
8. The Seventh Seal

»
(Lien direct)
FARSCAPE (Thrash Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Purged and Forgotten le 22 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Un premier extrait, ""Leucotomy", est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Purged and Forgotten
2. Leucotomy
3. The Last Solstice
4. Backing From the Hole
5. Miss Violence
6. Captivity of Souls
7. Vengeance of the Forgotten
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + Sagamore
7 Juillet 2023

