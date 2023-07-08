C.O.F.F.I.N. (Punk Rock, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Australia Stops le 15 septembre prochain sur Damaged Record Co (Australie), Bad Vibrations (Europe) et Goner Records (USA). En voici deux extraits avec les clips de "Give Me A Bite" et "Cut You Off" :
01. Give Me A Bite
02. Cut You Off
03. City Sun
04. Keep It Dark
05. Lover's Leash
06. Beasts
07. Australia Stops
08. Factory Man
09. Night Breaker
10. Through The Sewer
11. Faceless
Sorti hier sur Minus Head Records, le nouvel album de WILL HAVEN (Post / Noisecore, USA) intitulé VII est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Luna
02. 5 0f Fire
03. For All Of Future Time
04. Evolution Of Man
05. Paloma's Blessing
06. Wings Of Mariposa
07. Diablito
08. Diablito II
09. No Stars To Guide Me
10. Feeding The Soil
11. La Ultima Nota
FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier album intitulé Leprous Daylight le 8 septembre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Once Was God" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Archæan Gateway
02. Once Was God
03. Oracle Of Reversion
04. At The Heart Of The Nest
05. Leprous Daylight
06. The Night Spoke The Tongue Of Flames
07. Eon
08. Wrought In The Abyss
