chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
187 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par Squalala		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Bloody		   
Combust
 Combust - Another Life (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Amorphia
 Amorphia - Merciless Strike (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Oldskull
 Oldskull - The Defeat of Hu... (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Dead Chasm
 Dead Chasm - Sublimis Ignot... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 29 Juin 2023
 Les news du 29 Juin 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 30 Juin 2023
 Les news du 30 Juin 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
The Grand Scheme of Entropy - Tour MMXXIII
 The Grand Scheme of Entropy... (R)
Par Mera		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Talvi (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Warfuck
 Warfuck - Diptyque (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Chiens
 Chiens - 1.8.7. MYSELF (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   

Les news du 8 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 8 Juillet 2023 Odz Manouk - C.O.F.F.I.N. - Will Haven - Fossilization
»
(Lien direct)
ODZ MANOUK (Black Metal, USA), a sorti non pas un, mais deux nouveaux albums chez le label Blood Coloured Beast."Bosoragazan" et "Tzurr" sont à découvrir sur le Bandcamp du label :




»
(Lien direct)
C.O.F.F.I.N. (Punk Rock, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Australia Stops le 15 septembre prochain sur Damaged Record Co (Australie), Bad Vibrations (Europe) et Goner Records (USA). En voici deux extraits avec les clips de "Give Me A Bite" et "Cut You Off" :

01. Give Me A Bite
02. Cut You Off
03. City Sun
04. Keep It Dark
05. Lover's Leash
06. Beasts
07. Australia Stops
08. Factory Man
09. Night Breaker
10. Through The Sewer
11. Faceless

»
(Lien direct)
Sorti hier sur Minus Head Records, le nouvel album de WILL HAVEN (Post / Noisecore, USA) intitulé VII est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Luna
02. 5 0f Fire
03. For All Of Future Time
04. Evolution Of Man
05. Paloma's Blessing
06. Wings Of Mariposa
07. Diablito
08. Diablito II
09. No Stars To Guide Me
10. Feeding The Soil
11. La Ultima Nota

»
(Lien direct)
FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier album intitulé Leprous Daylight le 8 septembre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Once Was God" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Archæan Gateway
02. Once Was God
03. Oracle Of Reversion
04. At The Heart Of The Nest
05. Leprous Daylight
06. The Night Spoke The Tongue Of Flames
07. Eon
08. Wrought In The Abyss
Thrasho Sagamore + AxGxB
8 Juillet 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cosmic Serpent
 Cosmic Serpent
Astral Premonitions (EP)
2023 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
C.O.F.F.I.N.
 C.O.F.F.I.N.
Punk Rock - 2005 - Australie		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization
Death Metal - 2020 - Brésil		   
Odz Manouk
 Odz Manouk
2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Will Haven
 Will Haven
Post / Noisecore - Etats-Unis		   
Cosmic Serpent
Astral Premonitions (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
Black Medium Current
Lire la chronique
Lord Valtgryftåke
Buried Under The Carved Runes
Lire la chronique
Allochiria
Commotion
Lire la chronique
Autrest
Follow the Cold Path
Lire la chronique
Ialdabaoth / Anticosmos
Crime Against Mankind (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Combust
Another Life
Lire la chronique
Convulsions
Grindcore Not War
Lire la chronique
Antichrist Siege Machine
Purifying Blade
Lire la chronique
Dead Chasm
Sublimis Ignotum Omni
Lire la chronique
Oldskull
The Defeat of Humanity (EP)
Lire la chronique
THOD
Asklepios
Lire la chronique
Excrementiis
La glorieuse morte
Lire la chronique
Kalmah
Kalmah
Lire la chronique
Cave In
Beyond Hypothermia (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Geist of Ouachita
Imprisoned in the Graven Wood
Lire la chronique
Sarvekas
Woven Dark Paths
Lire la chronique
Asystole
Siren To Blight
Lire la chronique
Chiens
1.8.7. MYSELF
Lire la chronique
Le Prochain Hiver
Talvi
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Storm The Void / Starving G...
Lire la chronique
Antimoine
Liber Ivonis (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Grand Scheme of Entropy - Tour MMXXIII
Dormant Ordeal + Sanctuary ...
Lire le live report
Ründgard
Ulvmonddomānen
Lire la chronique
Olkoth
At The Eye Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
Riffobia
Riffobia
Lire la chronique
Fjoergyn
Judasmesse
Lire la chronique
Villes Ardentes
Années Rouges
Lire la chronique
Inner Savestates
A Fleeting Glimpse of Fulso...
Lire la chronique
Thulcandra
Hail The Abyss
Lire la chronique