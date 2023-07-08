|
Les news du 8 Juillet 2023
Les news du 8 Juillet 2023 Mustang - Hiems - Rorcal - Excarnated Entity - Black Pestilence - Enmity - Anomaly - The Watcher - Ferentes Tenebris - Augurium - 3rd War Collapse - Sielunvihollinen - Odz Manouk - C.O.F.F.I.N. - Will Haven - Fossilization
|MUSTANG (Heavy Metal, Inde) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie de son premier long-format Beyond Raging Thunder le 7 septembre. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|Le one-man band HIEMS (Avant-garde Black Metal, Italie) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Stranger in a Wasteland à paraître le 8 septembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. A Night on the Bare Mountain
2. Death Unites Us
3. Master of Lies
4. March!
5. The Rites of Terror
6. Bereavement
7. Better Off Dead
8. Stranger In A Wasteland
9. Quietus
|RORCAL (Sludge/Doom Metal/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) sortira son nouvel opus Silence le 29 septembre via Hummus Records. Tracklist :
1. Early Mourning
2. Childhood is a Knife in the Throat
3. The Worst in Everything
4. Extinguished Existence
5. Hope is a Cancer
6. Constant Void
7. Under the Nails
8. No Alleviation, even in Death
|EXCARNATED ENTITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Mass Grave Horizon le 8 septembre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Abjection
2. Carcinogen Shroud
3. Irradiated Shadows
4. Corridor of Flame
5. Paralytic Reverie
6. Mass Grave Horizon
7. The Butcher's Pulpit
8. Gallery of Defeat
|BLACK PESTILENCE (Black/Punk/Noise, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Chaotic Wisdom le 8 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Mortal Rift (3:29)
2. A Life of Evil (3:06)
3. The Devil’s Connection (3:29)
4. Chaos and Carnality (3:18)
5. Aspect of Darkness (3:06)
6. Infernal Might (feat. Mark Russell) (2:35)
7. Animus (5:50)
Durée totale : 24:53
|ENMITY (Thrash/Death avec notamment George Kollias de Nile et Steeve Petit de No Return et Zuul FX, France/Indonésie/Jordanie/Grèce) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Enemy Below" tiré de son premier longue-durée Demagoguery sorti l'année dernière sur Kvlt und Kaos Productions. On y retrouve en guest Karl Sanders de Nile et Max Otero de Mercyless.
|ANOMALY (Technical Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP On The Cursed Wings of Stolas en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. On the Cursed Wings of Stolas
2. Beyond the Kardashev Scale
3. Architect
|THE WATCHER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Kaosaura le 8 septembre chez Spread Evil Productions au format CD. Celui-ci n'était auparavant disponible depuis 2019 qu'en numérique. Tracklist :
1. Introduction
2. Guru of Hate Yoga
3. Diva of Divinity
4. Scepticism of a Demonic Soul
5. Luciferian Nirvana
6. Alter Lux
7. Pratyeka Satanist
8. Cosmos Ablaze
9. Rebellion Geometry
|FERENTES TENEBRIS (Progressive Black Metal, Mexique) a sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Sirens of the Deepest Sorrow".
|AUGURIUM (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Unearthly Will le 25 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Inquisition of the Possessed - 3:15
2. Phantom Parallax - 3:15
3. Sanguine - 2:58
4. Ancient Grimoire - 4:27
5. Inceptus Mysteria - 3:17
6. Unearthly Will 2:53
7. As Above... So Below - 3:19
8. Invictus - 3:49
Durée totale : 27:16
|3RD WAR COLLAPSE (Brutal Death, Brésil/Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Catastrophic Epicenter à venir le 24 août via Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01 - Catastrophic Epicenter
02 - Legion Of The Infested
03 - Coffin Shortage
04 - Terror Diffusion
05 - Fomites
06 - Asphyxiating Tyranny
07 - Lacerate The Rival
08 - Heresy Behind The Lies
09 - Killing Each Other
10 - The Last Hecatomb
|SIELUNVIHOLLINEN (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Helvetinkone le 8 septembre sur Hammer Of Hate. Tracklist :
1. Sinetti ja symboli [4:12]
2. Raivoni astalo [5:23]
3. Alkemisti ja tuhoaja [4:28]
4. Veitsenterällä [5:17]
5. Matkani päässä [4:45]
6. Helvetinkone [3:42]
7. Kun kaikki vihdoin kuihtuu pois [7:39]
8. Läpi harmaan kiven [4:58]
|ODZ MANOUK (Black Metal, USA), a sorti non pas un, mais deux nouveaux albums chez le label Blood Coloured Beast."Bosoragazan" et "Tzurr" sont à découvrir sur le Bandcamp du label :
|C.O.F.F.I.N. (Punk Rock, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Australia Stops le 15 septembre prochain sur Damaged Record Co (Australie), Bad Vibrations (Europe) et Goner Records (USA). En voici deux extraits avec les clips de "Give Me A Bite" et "Cut You Off" :
01. Give Me A Bite
02. Cut You Off
03. City Sun
04. Keep It Dark
05. Lover's Leash
06. Beasts
07. Australia Stops
08. Factory Man
09. Night Breaker
10. Through The Sewer
11. Faceless
|Sorti hier sur Minus Head Records, le nouvel album de WILL HAVEN (Post / Noisecore, USA) intitulé VII est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Luna
02. 5 0f Fire
03. For All Of Future Time
04. Evolution Of Man
05. Paloma's Blessing
06. Wings Of Mariposa
07. Diablito
08. Diablito II
09. No Stars To Guide Me
10. Feeding The Soil
11. La Ultima Nota
|FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier album intitulé Leprous Daylight le 8 septembre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Once Was God" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Archæan Gateway
02. Once Was God
03. Oracle Of Reversion
04. At The Heart Of The Nest
05. Leprous Daylight
06. The Night Spoke The Tongue Of Flames
07. Eon
08. Wrought In The Abyss
