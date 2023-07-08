»

(Lien direct) FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier album intitulé Leprous Daylight le 8 septembre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Once Was God" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Archæan Gateway

02. Once Was God

03. Oracle Of Reversion

04. At The Heart Of The Nest

05. Leprous Daylight

06. The Night Spoke The Tongue Of Flames

07. Eon

08. Wrought In The Abyss



<a href="https://everlastingspewrecords.bandcamp.com/album/leprous-daylight">Leprous Daylight de Fossilization</a>