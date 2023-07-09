|
Les news du 9 Juillet 2023
News
Les news du 9 Juillet 2023 Sühnopfer - Lokust - Tytus - Crypts - Fukkin' Vengeance - Valravn
|SÜHNOPFER (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Nous Sommes d'Hier le 6 octobre prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. Voici le tracklisting :
01. D.S.F.R.
02. Nous Sommes d'Hier
03. Sermon Sur Le Trépassement
04. Pays d'Allen
05. Céron
06. Derniers Sacrements
07. Le Bal Des Laze
Ardraos a écrit : The title stems from a biblical reference, namely the Book of Job 8:9, where it is written: 'We are from yesterday, and we know nothing, our days on earth are only a shadow.' This title resonates with my Art as it cuts across the relevant themes addressed by SÜHNOPFER: evoking a religious atmosphere, the death of an historical era, the feeling of not being part of the right period, and the ephemeral passage that we are all subject to. We are nothing but emanations of past and bygone millennia.
This album will stand in direct continuity of "Offertoire" and "Hic Regnant Borbonii Manes". You will find Black Metal embellished with original baroque elements from Charpentier and Chérubini, as well as with touches of acoustic guitars. As usual, I made it a point of honor to carefully select and work on each song's details to obtain a massive result: chivalrous and full of panache. I also did more choirs myself on this record. And you will hear a special guest on the song 'Sermon sur le Trépassement' who won't be unveiled yet. Finally, there is a cover song, for the first time, on a SÜHNOPFER album. It will come rather unexpected to many, but it was a totally accurate choice to transform this piece into a Black Metal entity
|LOKUST (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Parasitic" qui figure sur son premier longue-durée Infidel prévu le 28 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. (March)
02. The Sin of Doubt
03. Parasitic
04. Guiltless
05. Anima
06. War of Opposites
07. (Futile)
08. Vilified
09. Jinn
10. Eradication:One
11. Sacrosant
|TYTUS (Heavy/Speed, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Roaming In Despair" tiré de son nouvel EP du même nom paru en mars dernier chez Boonsdale Records.
|CRYPTS (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Necropolis à venir le 21 septembre via This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :
1. Tomb of the Revenant
2. Embrace the Drakness
3. Haunted Ruins
4. Necropolis
|FUKKIN' VENGEANCE (Heavy/Speed, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Sewer Surge le 22 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Attack from the Gutter
2. Vengeance...
3. Brain Damage
4. Disappointing Parking Lot Sex
5. Another Fukkin' Day
6. Dregs of Society
7. U.G.H.
|VALRAVN (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album The Awakening le 8 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. The Black Flame [5:20]
2. Kehän Murtama [4:59]
3. Liekki Tiemme Valaisee [5:17]
4. The Great Deceit [4:02]
5. The Insolent [7:57]
6. Sisyphean Torment [3:55]
A Symphony of Horror [6:32]
8. Charge of the Last Cavalry [5:44]
