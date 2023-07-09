chargement...

LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Allochiria
 Allochiria - Commotion (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Bloody		   
Combust
 Combust - Another Life (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Amorphia
 Amorphia - Merciless Strike (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Oldskull
 Oldskull - The Defeat of Hu... (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Dead Chasm
 Dead Chasm - Sublimis Ignot... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 29 Juin 2023
 Les news du 29 Juin 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 30 Juin 2023
 Les news du 30 Juin 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
The Grand Scheme of Entropy - Tour MMXXIII
 The Grand Scheme of Entropy... (R)
Par Mera		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Talvi (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Warfuck
 Warfuck - Diptyque (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 9 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 9 Juillet 2023 Sühnopfer - Lokust - Tytus - Crypts - Fukkin' Vengeance - Valravn
»
(Lien direct)
SÜHNOPFER (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Nous Sommes d'Hier le 6 octobre prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. Voici le tracklisting :

01. D.S.F.R.
02. Nous Sommes d'Hier
03. Sermon Sur Le Trépassement
04. Pays d'Allen
05. Céron
06. Derniers Sacrements
07. Le Bal Des Laze

Ardraos a écrit : The title stems from a biblical reference, namely the Book of Job 8:9, where it is written: 'We are from yesterday, and we know nothing, our days on earth are only a shadow.' This title resonates with my Art as it cuts across the relevant themes addressed by SÜHNOPFER: evoking a religious atmosphere, the death of an historical era, the feeling of not being part of the right period, and the ephemeral passage that we are all subject to. We are nothing but emanations of past and bygone millennia.

This album will stand in direct continuity of "Offertoire" and "Hic Regnant Borbonii Manes". You will find Black Metal embellished with original baroque elements from Charpentier and Chérubini, as well as with touches of acoustic guitars. As usual, I made it a point of honor to carefully select and work on each song's details to obtain a massive result: chivalrous and full of panache. I also did more choirs myself on this record. And you will hear a special guest on the song 'Sermon sur le Trépassement' who won't be unveiled yet. Finally, there is a cover song, for the first time, on a SÜHNOPFER album. It will come rather unexpected to many, but it was a totally accurate choice to transform this piece into a Black Metal entity

»
(Lien direct)
LOKUST (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Parasitic" qui figure sur son premier longue-durée Infidel prévu le 28 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. (March)
02. The Sin of Doubt
03. Parasitic
04. Guiltless
05. Anima
06. War of Opposites
07. (Futile)
08. Vilified
09. Jinn
10. Eradication:One
11. Sacrosant


»
(Lien direct)
TYTUS (Heavy/Speed, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Roaming In Despair" tiré de son nouvel EP du même nom paru en mars dernier chez Boonsdale Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTS (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Necropolis à venir le 21 septembre via This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :

1. Tomb of the Revenant
2. Embrace the Drakness
3. Haunted Ruins
4. Necropolis

»
(Lien direct)
FUKKIN' VENGEANCE (Heavy/Speed, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Sewer Surge le 22 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Attack from the Gutter
2. Vengeance...
3. Brain Damage
4. Disappointing Parking Lot Sex
5. Another Fukkin' Day
6. Dregs of Society
7. U.G.H.

»
(Lien direct)
VALRAVN (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album The Awakening le 8 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. The Black Flame [5:20]
2. Kehän Murtama [4:59]
3. Liekki Tiemme Valaisee [5:17]
4. The Great Deceit [4:02]
5. The Insolent [7:57]
6. Sisyphean Torment [3:55]
A Symphony of Horror [6:32]
8. Charge of the Last Cavalry [5:44]
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
9 Juillet 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
