SÜHNOPFER (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Nous Sommes d'Hier le 6 octobre prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. Voici le tracklisting :



01. D.S.F.R.

02. Nous Sommes d'Hier

03. Sermon Sur Le Trépassement

04. Pays d'Allen

05. Céron

06. Derniers Sacrements

07. Le Bal Des Laze



Ardraos a écrit : The title stems from a biblical reference, namely the Book of Job 8:9, where it is written: 'We are from yesterday, and we know nothing, our days on earth are only a shadow.' This title resonates with my Art as it cuts across the relevant themes addressed by SÜHNOPFER: evoking a religious atmosphere, the death of an historical era, the feeling of not being part of the right period, and the ephemeral passage that we are all subject to. We are nothing but emanations of past and bygone millennia.



This album will stand in direct continuity of "Offertoire" and "Hic Regnant Borbonii Manes". You will find Black Metal embellished with original baroque elements from Charpentier and Chérubini, as well as with touches of acoustic guitars. As usual, I made it a point of honor to carefully select and work on each song's details to obtain a massive result: chivalrous and full of panache. I also did more choirs myself on this record. And you will hear a special guest on the song 'Sermon sur le Trépassement' who won't be unveiled yet. Finally, there is a cover song, for the first time, on a SÜHNOPFER album. It will come rather unexpected to many, but it was a totally accurate choice to transform this piece into a Black Metal entity