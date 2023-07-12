»

(Lien direct) KARPATHIAN RELICT (Death Metal, Ukraine) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Bury In The Past" extrait de son nouvel album Never Be After à venir le 9 septembre via MusikÖ_Eye. Tracklist :



1. The Moth

2. Bury in the Past

3. Closed Book

4. Silent Waters Pt. I

5. Silent Waters Pt. II

6. Жach

7. My Anthem

8. The Masochist



