Les news du 12 Juillet 2023
News
Les news du 12 Juillet 2023
|ATONEMENT (Black/Thrash, Suède) propose en écoute le titre "Death Merchant" figurant sur son premier long-format Sadistic Invaders dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hellish Delight
2. Await The Command
3. Fatal Militia
4. Axe Of Death
5. Evil Disaster
6. Lust For Sin
7. Unholy Sorcery
8. Death Merchant
9. Evil Minds
10. Sadistic Invader
|RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Vigridr Fields" issu de son nouvel album Shores of Nastrond qui sort le 11 août via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mirrors of the Dead [8:25]
2. Elemental Fires [6:38]
3. Spectres of War [9:08]
4. Unfurled Night [3:07]
5. Shores of Nastrond [10:58]
6. Vigridr Fields [7:52]
|STRATUZ (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie CD de leur dernier disque Osculum Pacis (2022). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Morning Star
3. Father Amorth (E)
4. Holy Grail
5. Caelibatus
6. In the Name of God
7. Back to the Sun
8. Sodomized
9. Dawn
10. Left
11. Condemned
|CYSTIC (Death Metal, USA) a posté à cette adresse le titre "Pestilential Throne" tiré de son premier full-length Palace of Shadows prévu le 11 août sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Vista
2. Pestilential Throne
3. Palace of Shadows and Blood
4. Duly Drowned
5. Stygian Deeps
6. XIII (A Reprise in Blood)
7. Core of the Maelstrom
9. Afterglow
8. Nebulous Legion (of the Sombre Sea)
|ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) a signé sur Innerstrength Records.
|MY LAMENT (Doom/Death, Belgique) a signé sur Ardua Music pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus intitulé The Season Came Undone le 22 septembre. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|WELMOED (Post-Black Metal/Shoegaze, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée Ask & Embla le 28 juillet chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Naga
02. Ask & Embla
03. De Zee en Haar Heimlijk Rijk
04. Legioen
05. Verlossend Vuur
|KARPATHIAN RELICT (Death Metal, Ukraine) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Bury In The Past" extrait de son nouvel album Never Be After à venir le 9 septembre via MusikÖ_Eye. Tracklist :
1. The Moth
2. Bury in the Past
3. Closed Book
4. Silent Waters Pt. I
5. Silent Waters Pt. II
6. Жach
7. My Anthem
8. The Masochist
|SEAL FUR PEELING (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son premier long-format Daggers Predacious le 28 juillet sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Bestial Code
02. Human Domestication
03. Degeneration Reveration
04. Blade in Severance
05: X-Trilogy Part One: Disarray of Berserkx
06. X-Trilogy Part Two: Pitch Black Iron Horse Mechanix
07. X-Trilogy Part Three: Unsane Paradox
08. Jet Frozen Dagger
|SULPHURIC DEATH (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier EP Beyond the Void of Doom le 31 juillet via Burning Coffin Records (K7), Apocalyptic Productions (CD) et Clandestine Productions (CD). Tracklist :
1.Beyond the Void of Doom
2. Immersed into Eternal Fire
3. Glorious Abomination
|DJINN-GHÜL (Experimental Brutal Death/Deathocre, USA/Vénézuéla) propose son nouvel album Opulence en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 juillet sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
1. God Lymph
2. Xobek
3. Ghola
4. Opulence
5. Pseudosapien
6. Mother
7. Fruitless Grasp
8. Garden of Jaws (It Sees Too Much)
9. Grave Vessel
