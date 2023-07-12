Les news du 12 Juillet 2023 News Les news du 12 Juillet 2023 Sulphuric Death - Djinn-Ghül » (Lien direct) SULPHURIC DEATH (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier EP Beyond the Void of Doom le 31 juillet via Burning Coffin Records (K7), Apocalyptic Productions (CD) et Clandestine Productions (CD). Tracklist :



1.Beyond the Void of Doom

2. Immersed into Eternal Fire

3. Glorious Abomination



<a href="https://burningcoffinrecs.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-the-void-of-doom">Beyond the Void of Doom de Sulphuric Death</a>

» (Lien direct) DJINN-GHÜL (Experimental Brutal Death/Deathocre, USA/Vénézuéla) propose son nouvel album Opulence en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 juillet sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :



1. God Lymph

2. Xobek

3. Ghola

4. Opulence

5. Pseudosapien

6. Mother

7. Fruitless Grasp

8. Garden of Jaws (It Sees Too Much)

9. Grave Vessel





