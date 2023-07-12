Les news du 12 Juillet 2023
News
Les news du 12 Juillet 2023 Sulphuric Death - Djinn-Ghül
|SULPHURIC DEATH (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier EP Beyond the Void of Doom le 31 juillet via Burning Coffin Records (K7), Apocalyptic Productions (CD) et Clandestine Productions (CD). Tracklist :
1.Beyond the Void of Doom
2. Immersed into Eternal Fire
3. Glorious Abomination
|DJINN-GHÜL (Experimental Brutal Death/Deathocre, USA/Vénézuéla) propose son nouvel album Opulence en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 juillet sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
1. God Lymph
2. Xobek
3. Ghola
4. Opulence
5. Pseudosapien
6. Mother
7. Fruitless Grasp
8. Garden of Jaws (It Sees Too Much)
9. Grave Vessel
