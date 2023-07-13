THE PIT (Thrash/Death, Mexique) offre son nouvel album Of Madness and Evil Whispers, le premier depuis quinze ans, en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Visions of Doom Revealed
2. The Horror Substance
3. Megalithic Imprisonment
4. Eyeless God of Death
5. A Desolation Sign
6. Aeons of Hate
7. Catacomb's Vermin
8. Venomous Entity
9. Black Monolith
