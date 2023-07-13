»

(Lien direct) NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Crypt of The Gorilla God" extrait de son nouvel EP Silver Bullet à venir le 11 août en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Crypt of the Gorilla God (5:40)

2. The Swamp (4:00)

3. Cycle of the Werewolf (1:17)

4. Silver Bullet (5:22)



Durée totale : 16:18



