Les news du 13 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 13 Juillet 2023 Necronomicon Ex Mortis - Mustang - Verhinderer - The Pit - Excrement
»
(Lien direct)
NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Crypt of The Gorilla God" extrait de son nouvel EP Silver Bullet à venir le 11 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Crypt of the Gorilla God (5:40)
2. The Swamp (4:00)
3. Cycle of the Werewolf (1:17)
4. Silver Bullet (5:22)

Durée totale : 16:18

»
(Lien direct)
MUSTANG (Heavy Metal, Inde) sortira son premier long-format Beyond Raging Thunder le 7 septembre chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Odyssey
02. Children of Thunder
03. Cosmic Rage
04. Queen of Red Light
05. Ram it Down (Judas Priest cover)
06. Realm of Madness
07. Electric Ecstacy
08. Voyager
09. Terror Striker
10. Sapphire

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VERHINDERER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Kvlt und Kaos Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
THE PIT (Thrash/Death, Mexique) offre son nouvel album Of Madness and Evil Whispers, le premier depuis quinze ans, en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Visions of Doom Revealed
2. The Horror Substance
3. Megalithic Imprisonment
4. Eyeless God of Death
5. A Desolation Sign
6. Aeons of Hate
7. Catacomb's Vermin
8. Venomous Entity
9. Black Monolith

»
(Lien direct)
EXCREMENT (Death Metal, Finlande) va rééditer sa démo Flesh & Blood (1993) le 28 juillet sur Chaos Records au format CD. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Corpse Fucking Art
3. Dead Meat
4. Dreaming Of The Dead
5. Covered In Feces
Thrasho Keyser
13 Juillet 2023

