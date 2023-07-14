Les news du 14 Juillet 2023
Les news du 14 Juillet 2023 Desekryptor - Rebaelliun - Artanor - Desecresy - Transgressor - Countess Erzsebet - Përl - Tideless
|DESEKRYPTOR (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Vortex Oblivion en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Abysmal Resurrection
2. Tornadic Hordes
3. Festering Ulceration
4. Seeds of Disease
5. Omen of Terror
6. Dagger in the Christ
7. Vortex Oblivion
8. Nervegas Crematorium
|»
|REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouveau disque Under The Sign Of Rebellion le 22 septembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. All Hail The Regicide
3. The Gods Manace
4. Fear The Infidel
5. Insurgent Fire
6. Light Eater
7. The Decimating Opposition
8. In Heresy We Trust
9. Hostile Presence
10. Antagonize
11. The Ultimate War
|»
|ARTANOR (Black Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "From the Roaring Fire" issu de son premier long-format In Servitude of Darkness qui sort le 27 juillet sur Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :
1.I. Consumed by Time
2.II. From the Roaring Fire
3.III. A Reminder of Past Glory
4.IIII. Sons of the Rock
5.IIIII. First Born Minion
6.IIIIII. Despondent Echoes of Misery
|»
|DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Deserted Realms le 26 septembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Approaching Sound
2. Spirits at the Cursed Ruins
3. Dark Chambers
4. Green Monolith
5. From Beneath the Horizon
6. The Cosmic Crypt
7. Shroud of Mist
8. Deserted Worlds
|»
|TRANSGRESSOR (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel EP Beyond Oblivion le 24 août via Me Saco Un Ojo (vinyle), Sewer Rot (CD) et Unholy Domain (K7). Tracklist :
1. Death Heaven [6:32]
2. Stuck in Limbo [7:34]
3. Infiltration [5:26]
4. For Nothing [2:49]
5. Vision of Carcass [2:26]
|»
|COUNTESS ERZSEBET (Black/Doom, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "In the Blood of Virgins" extrait de son nouvel EP éponyme à venir le 28 juillet. Tracklist :
1. In the Blood of Virgins
2. Glorification of the Profane
3. 666
4. Pray to the Devil
5. Obliteration of Thine Enemy
6. Exile Into Depravity
|»
|PËRL (Post-Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo live du titre "Je parle au Sauvage" tirée de son dernier concert à l'Empreinte (Savigny Le Temple) dans le cadre du warm-up pour le Plane'R Fest avec ODC et Nightmare.
|»
|TIDELESS (Death/Doom/Shoegaze, USA) sortira son nouvel album Eye of Water le 15 septembre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1-1. Drowning (19° 40′ 49″ N, 99° 0′ 36″ W) [6:40]
1-2. Fields at Dawn [14:54]
1-3. Oblations for the Sun [18:52]
2-4. Laurel of Victory [10:36]
2-5. Lush.Serene.Dissolved [23:54]
