»

(Lien direct) REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouveau disque Under The Sign Of Rebellion le 22 septembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. All Hail The Regicide

3. The Gods Manace

4. Fear The Infidel

5. Insurgent Fire

6. Light Eater

7. The Decimating Opposition

8. In Heresy We Trust

9. Hostile Presence

10. Antagonize

11. The Ultimate War