Les news du 15 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 15 Juillet 2023 Dantalion - Torture Squad - LanzerRath - Deadly Carnage - Porta Nigra - Temple of Katharsis
»
(Lien direct)
DANTALION (Depressive Black Metal/Melodic Death/Doom, Espagne) propose le titre "Novena Wake Begins" qui figuera sur son nouvel opus Fatum qui sort le 8 septembre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

Great Funeral of Dawn
Abyss Eating Serpent
Qayin Dominor Tumulus
Novena Wake Begins
Hades Visions
Exu King of Souls Omulu
Mortuary Song
Sounds of Bells and Open Scissors

»
(Lien direct)
TORTURE SQUAD (Thrash/Death, Brésil) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Mabus" tiré de son nouvel album Devilish prévu le 22 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01 Hell is Coming
02 Flukeman
03 Buried Alive
04 Warrior
05 Sanctuary
06 Uatumã
07 Thoth
08 Mabus
09 Find My Way
10 Gaia
11 Farewell To Mankind
12 The Last Journey

»
(Lien direct)
LANZERRATH (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Metagalactic Domination sur Northern Spire Productions. Tracklist :

1. A New Torment Begins
2. Supernova Remnants
3. Shackled By Perdition
4. Sin And Innocence
5. Galactic Will Of Oppression
6. Ghosts Of Ruin
7. Through Comstats We Scream (CD Bonus)

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Endless Blue le 29 septembre (CD) et le 15 décembre (LP) chez ATMF. Tracklist :

01 – Dying Sun (5:58)
02 – Sublime Connection (5:52)
03 – The Clue (3:51)
04 – Blue Womb (4:48)
05 – Mononoke (5:19)
06 – Swan Season (4:30)
07 – Moans, Grief and Wails (4:15)
08 – Unknown Shores (4:20)

»
(Lien direct)
PORTA NIGRA (Avant-Garde Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Es ist Krieg" extrait de son nouvel album Weltende à venir le 28 juillet via Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Es ist Krieg
2. Götterblut
3. Völkerbrand
4. Verlorene Paradiese
5. Bestienschlund
6. Die himmlische Revolution
7. Weltende
8. Triebgeschwärme
9. Hora Mortis

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF KATHARSIS (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Macabre Ritual le 4 août sur Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Abyssal Cold Void (Intro) (02:19)
2. The Burning Flood of Antichrist (05:03)
3. Erasure of Religious Existance (06:02)
4. In the Dungeons with the Rats (06:21)
5. Ο Αρχιερεύς Των Λύκων (The Archpriest of the Wolves) (07:37)
6. Inside the Medieval Crypt (07:14)
7. The Kingdom of Hades (06:56)
8. Macabre Ritual (07:05)
Thrasho Keyser
15 Juillet 2023

