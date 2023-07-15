»

TEMPLE OF KATHARSIS (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Macabre Ritual le 4 août sur Theogonia Records. Tracklist :



1. Abyssal Cold Void (Intro) (02:19)

2. The Burning Flood of Antichrist (05:03)

3. Erasure of Religious Existance (06:02)

4. In the Dungeons with the Rats (06:21)

5. Ο Αρχιερεύς Των Λύκων (The Archpriest of the Wolves) (07:37)

6. Inside the Medieval Crypt (07:14)

7. The Kingdom of Hades (06:56)

8. Macabre Ritual (07:05)



