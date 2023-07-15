TEMPLE OF KATHARSIS (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Macabre Ritual le 4 août sur Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Abyssal Cold Void (Intro) (02:19)
2. The Burning Flood of Antichrist (05:03)
3. Erasure of Religious Existance (06:02)
4. In the Dungeons with the Rats (06:21)
5. Ο Αρχιερεύς Των Λύκων (The Archpriest of the Wolves) (07:37)
6. Inside the Medieval Crypt (07:14)
7. The Kingdom of Hades (06:56)
8. Macabre Ritual (07:05)
