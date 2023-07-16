»

(Lien direct) THE RITE (Black/Doom, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Fathomless Dark" extrait de son nouvel album The Astral Gloom à venir le 11 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Intro - The Evocation

2. The Spirit of Mendes

3. The Fathomless Dark

4. Under A Lunar Spell

5. Walpurgis Night

6. The Astral Gloom

7. Nosophoros

8. Naked When You Come

9. The Valley of Megiddo

10. Outro - Sheol



