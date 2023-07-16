chargement...

Les news du 16 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 16 Juillet 2023 Progenitor - Inhumed - The Rite
»
(Lien direct)
PROGENITOR (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Eldritch Supremacy en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Intro
2) Eldritch Supremacy
3) Crows of Winter
4) Prophets Belial
5) Beast of Gevaudan
6) Treasures of Perversion
7) Binding of the Corpse God

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMED (Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son nouvel EP intitulé Feasted upon like Carrion en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. The Ascent
2. Fed To The Skies
3. A Defiance of Faith
4. Vengeance on a Godking
5. Exhibitions of Beauty

»
(Lien direct)
THE RITE (Black/Doom, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Fathomless Dark" extrait de son nouvel album The Astral Gloom à venir le 11 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro - The Evocation
2. The Spirit of Mendes
3. The Fathomless Dark
4. Under A Lunar Spell
5. Walpurgis Night
6. The Astral Gloom
7. Nosophoros
8. Naked When You Come
9. The Valley of Megiddo
10. Outro - Sheol
Thrasho Keyser
16 Juillet 2023

