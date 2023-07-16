Les news du 16 Juillet 2023
News
Les news du 16 Juillet 2023 Progenitor - Inhumed - The Rite
|»
|PROGENITOR (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Eldritch Supremacy en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Intro
2) Eldritch Supremacy
3) Crows of Winter
4) Prophets Belial
5) Beast of Gevaudan
6) Treasures of Perversion
7) Binding of the Corpse God
|
|»
|INHUMED (Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son nouvel EP intitulé Feasted upon like Carrion en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Ascent
2. Fed To The Skies
3. A Defiance of Faith
4. Vengeance on a Godking
5. Exhibitions of Beauty
|
|»
|THE RITE (Black/Doom, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Fathomless Dark" extrait de son nouvel album The Astral Gloom à venir le 11 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro - The Evocation
2. The Spirit of Mendes
3. The Fathomless Dark
4. Under A Lunar Spell
5. Walpurgis Night
6. The Astral Gloom
7. Nosophoros
8. Naked When You Come
9. The Valley of Megiddo
10. Outro - Sheol
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Tantalustorment
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par isotaupe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Bloody
Par Niktareum
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sosthène
Par cracoucass
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint