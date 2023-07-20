»

(Lien direct) CODE ORANGE (Hardcore Moderne, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Above le 29 septembre sur Blue Grape Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Take Shape" sur lequel on retrouve en featuring un certain Billy Corgan :



01. Never Far Apart

02. Theatre Of Cruelty

03. Take Shape (feat. Billy Corgan)

04. The Mask Of Sanity Slips

05. Mirror

06. A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive

07. I Fly

08. Splinter The Soul

09. The Game (YouTube)

10. Grooming My Replacement (YouTube)

11. Snapshot

12. Circle Through

13. But A Dream…

14. The Above



