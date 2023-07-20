CODE ORANGE (Hardcore Moderne, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Above le 29 septembre sur Blue Grape Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Take Shape" sur lequel on retrouve en featuring un certain Billy Corgan :
01. Never Far Apart
02. Theatre Of Cruelty
03. Take Shape (feat. Billy Corgan)
04. The Mask Of Sanity Slips
05. Mirror
06. A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive
07. I Fly
08. Splinter The Soul
09. The Game (YouTube)
10. Grooming My Replacement (YouTube)
11. Snapshot
12. Circle Through
13. But A Dream…
14. The Above
REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé All The Pleasures Of Heaven le 6 octobre prochain sur Death Prayer Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "To The People Of This Hamlet" :
Intitulé Feral Legion, le nouvel album d'INVULTATION (Black / Death Metal, USA) sortira le 18 août prochain sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Severed Umbilical Chaos" à découvrir ci-dessous. Attention, bagarre !
01. Adversarial Procession Of Primordial Abomination
02. The Howling Convocation
03. Severed Umbilical Chaos
04. Human Caltrops
05. Retching Holy Viscera
06. Feral Legion
07. Lower Beasts
08. Burial Leech
09. Mark Of tThe Fang
10. Bloodstained Offering
C'est le 8 septembre prochain sur Pop Wig Records que sortira Brand New Soul, nouvel album d'ANGEL DU$T (Pop / Punk / Hardcore) dont voici un troisième extrait ci-dessous avec le clip de "Space Jam" :
01. Brand New Soul
02. Love Slam (YouTube)
03. Don't Stop
04. Racecar
05. Space Jam
06. Born 2 Run
07. Muck Motors
08. Very Aggressive (YouTube)
09. Sippin Lysol
10. I'm Not Ready
11. Fuel For The Fire
12. Waste of Space
13. In The Tape Deck
Par Jean-Clint
Par Namast3
Par Ander
Par Ander
Par Tantalustorment
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par isotaupe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Bloody
Par Niktareum
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sosthène
Par cracoucass
Par Keyser