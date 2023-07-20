»

(Lien direct) Brand New Soul, nouvel album d'ANGEL DU$T (Pop / Punk / Hardcore) dont voici un troisième extrait ci-dessous avec le clip de "Space Jam" :



01. Brand New Soul

02. Love Slam (YouTube)

03. Don't Stop

04. Racecar

05. Space Jam

06. Born 2 Run

07. Muck Motors

08. Very Aggressive (YouTube)

09. Sippin Lysol

10. I'm Not Ready

11. Fuel For The Fire

12. Waste of Space

13. In The Tape Deck



