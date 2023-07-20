chargement...

Les news du 20 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 20 Juillet 2023 Revenant Marquis - Invultation - Angel Du$t
»
(Lien direct)
REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé All The Pleasures Of Heaven le 6 octobre prochain sur Death Prayer Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "To The People Of This Hamlet" :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Feral Legion, le nouvel album d'INVULTATION (Black / Death Metal, USA) sortira le 18 août prochain sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Severed Umbilical Chaos" à découvrir ci-dessous. Attention, bagarre !

01. Adversarial Procession Of Primordial Abomination
02. The Howling Convocation
03. Severed Umbilical Chaos
04. Human Caltrops
05. Retching Holy Viscera
06. Feral Legion
07. Lower Beasts
08. Burial Leech
09. Mark Of tThe Fang
10. Bloodstained Offering

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 8 septembre prochain sur Pop Wig Records que sortira Brand New Soul, nouvel album d'ANGEL DU$T (Pop / Punk / Hardcore) dont voici un troisième extrait ci-dessous avec le clip de "Space Jam" :

01. Brand New Soul
02. Love Slam (YouTube)
03. Don't Stop
04. Racecar
05. Space Jam
06. Born 2 Run
07. Muck Motors
08. Very Aggressive (YouTube)
09. Sippin Lysol
10. I'm Not Ready
11. Fuel For The Fire
12. Waste of Space
13. In The Tape Deck
