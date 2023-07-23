MORTA (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier full-length La España negra le 8 septembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Requiem por una España fragmentad
2. La caída de los infieles
3. La fé impura de un futuro envuelto en llamas
4. La muerte santa
5. Leyenda negra del tiempo
6. Mi invierno eterno
7. Estigia
8. Transustanciación Diabólica
TROUNCE (Metal, Suisse) a posté "The Goose and the Swan" (Live at Roadburn), un nouvel extrait de opus The Seven Crowns + Live at Roadburn qui sortira le 20 octobre chez Hummus Records (Digital/Triple Vinyle/Vinyle/CD).
SPELLSWORD (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le titre "A Dark Being In The Shadows" issu de son premier long-format Night Of The Grail. Sortie le 28 juillet sur Nox Liberatio Records. Tracklist :
Knights Of Woden
Witches’ Hammer
Covenant with the One Eyed
The Elk of Lonetal
Castle Montsalvat
Knights Of Woden (Corrupted)
Revel in Red
A Dark Being in the Shadows
Night Of The Grail
Longinus and Gungnir
THE GLORIOUS DEAD (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Living Rot" extrait de son nouvel album Cemetery Paths à venir le 28 juillet sur Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :
1) Semita Cineris
2) Horizons of Ash
3) Gag on Viscera
4) Purulent Forms
5) Daylight Graves
6) Cadaver Within
7) Malefic Sepsis
8) Dragging the Dead
9) Living Rot
10) Corpse of the King
11) Cemetery Path
12) Semita Pulveris
