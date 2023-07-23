chargement...

Les news du 23 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 23 Juillet 2023 Morta - Razumikhin - Slave Steel - Desolus - Trounce - Spellsword - The Glorious Dead
»
(Lien direct)
MORTA (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier full-length La España negra le 8 septembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Requiem por una España fragmentad
2. La caída de los infieles
3. La fé impura de un futuro envuelto en llamas
4. La muerte santa
5. Leyenda negra del tiempo
6. Mi invierno eterno
7. Estigia
8. Transustanciación Diabólica

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band RAZUMIKHIN (Symphonic Post-Black Metal, France) rejoint l'écurie Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique de son dernier album Self Made Monster (2022). Tracklist :

1. Pain for Breakfast
2. My Own Dr. Frankenstein
3. Treading on the Rattlesnake
4. Testimony of a Bleeding Heart
5. Gramophone Mind
6. Lullaby for the Undead Insomniac

»
(Lien direct)
SLAVE STEEL (Thrash/Death, Angleterre) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouveau disque In Fieri le 15 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Wake Up The Atom
2. 2 Hours
3. Sorry About Death
4. Warm Up
5. In Fieri
6. Burden
7. Kantharos
8. What a Wreckage
9. F(r)ail

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLUS (Thrash Metal, USA) a signé sur Hells Headbangers pour la sortie en début d'année prochaine de son premier longue-durée System Shock.

»
(Lien direct)
TROUNCE (Metal, Suisse) a posté "The Goose and the Swan" (Live at Roadburn), un nouvel extrait de opus The Seven Crowns + Live at Roadburn qui sortira le 20 octobre chez Hummus Records (Digital/Triple Vinyle/Vinyle/CD).

»
(Lien direct)
SPELLSWORD (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le titre "A Dark Being In The Shadows" issu de son premier long-format Night Of The Grail. Sortie le 28 juillet sur Nox Liberatio Records. Tracklist :

Knights Of Woden
Witches’ Hammer
Covenant with the One Eyed
The Elk of Lonetal
Castle Montsalvat
Knights Of Woden (Corrupted)
Revel in Red
A Dark Being in the Shadows
Night Of The Grail
Longinus and Gungnir

»
(Lien direct)
THE GLORIOUS DEAD (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Living Rot" extrait de son nouvel album Cemetery Paths à venir le 28 juillet sur Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :

1) Semita Cineris
2) Horizons of Ash
3) Gag on Viscera
4) Purulent Forms
5) Daylight Graves
6) Cadaver Within
7) Malefic Sepsis
8) Dragging the Dead
9) Living Rot
10) Corpse of the King
11) Cemetery Path
12) Semita Pulveris
Thrasho Keyser
23 Juillet 2023

