Les news du 24 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 24 Juillet 2023 Artanor - Triskelyon - Crystal Coffin - Halflighted - Eternal Rot - Mayhem - Eave - Comaniac - PatriarcH - Formless Oedon - Head Cleaner - Angel Rising - Rannoch - Primal Fear
»
(Lien direct)
ARTANOR (Black Metal, Australie) propose à cette adresse son premier long-format In Servitude of Darkness en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. I. Consumed by Time
2. II. From the Roaring Fire
3. III. A Reminder of Past Glory
4. IIII. Sons of the Rock
5. IIIII. First Born Minion
6. IIIIII. Despondent Echoes of Misery

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Artificial Insanity le 8 septembre chez Moribund Records. Tracklist :

1. Tektyranny (4:15)
2. At War With Demons (3:39)
3. Bringers of Chaos (5:16)
4. Is Hope Still Alive? (4:20)
5. Obsolescence (3:16)
6. One Blood (5:12)
7. Visionaries (4:29)
8. Beyond The Past (4:59)
9. Celtic Creatures (3:09)
10. Why Burn? (3:48)
11. It Doesn't Really Matter (Platinum Blonde cover) (4:03)

Durée totale : 46:00

»
(Lien direct)
CRYSTAL COFFIN (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus The Curse of Immortality le 31 octobre via A Beast in the Field. Tracklist :

1. Shadows Never Cast [6:15]
2. The Undead [5:08]
3. The Vortex of Earth and Death [4:19]
4. Final Breaths [5:36]
5. Cryogenesis [6:00]
6. Rise [3:42]
7. Leviathans Encased [5:54]
8. The Closing of the Crystal Coffin [5:36]

»
(Lien direct)
HALFLIGHTED (Sludge/Gothic/Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ànima Fosca" extrait de son premier full-length Obloquy paru sur Wormholedeath le mois dernier.

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL ROT (Death/Doom, Angleterre/Pologne) offre son nouvel album Moribound en écoute intégrale. Sortie ce jour sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Summoned from Moribund Delusions
2. Reflected in Perpetual Waves of Despair
3. Swollen Corpse Adoration
4. Desecrated Guts
5. Gestures Never Recalled
6. Lurker in the Morgue

»
(Lien direct)
MAYHEM (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son album live intitulé Daemonic Rites qui sortira le 15 septembre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Interlude
2. Falsified And Hated
3. To Daimonion
4. Malum
5. Bad Blood
6. My Death
7. Symbols Of Bloodswords
8. Voces Ab Alta
9. Freezing Moon
10. Pagan Fears
11. Life Eternal
12. Buried By Time And Dust
13. Silvester Anfang
14. Deathcrush
15. Chainsaw Gutsfuck
16. Carnage
17. Pure Fucking Armageddon

»
(Lien direct)
EAVE (Depressive/Post-Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Into Perdition" qui apparaîtra sur son nouveau disque Fervor dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 juillet chez Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :

1) Past Pulses
2) Chance is a Spectre
3) Mirroring
4) Stale Ash
5) Bending the Light
6) Shards
7) Into Perdition

»
(Lien direct)
COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a posté son nouveau single "Nothing But Lies" issu de son nouvel opus None for All prévu le 13 octobre via Metalworld. Tracklist :

1. Eye to Eye
2. Desolation Manifest
3. None for All
4. Long Life Doll
5. Start The Madness
6. Nothing But Lies
7. Breakdown Rite
8. Between The Stars
9. Self Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
PATRIARCH (Power/Thrash, Belgique) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 15 septembre d'un nouvel album intitulé Demonic Heart. Tracklist :

1. Blindfolded Nation
2. Watch Us, Feed Us, Control Us
3. Deadlocked
4. Demonic Heart
5. Divided
6. Freed From Execution
7. Words Unspoken
8. Barely Alive, Far From Dead
9. In the Cold Hands of Time

»
(Lien direct)
FORMLESS OEDON (Death Metal, Philippines) offre son premier long-format Streams of Rot en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Heavenly Abomination
2. Voidspawn…
3. …In the Flesh
4. Calcine Purification
5. Consolamentum
6. Beyond Eclipse of Time
7. Streams of Rot

»
(Lien direct)
HEAD CLEANER (Death/Grind, Grèce) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Cold Machines" qui ouvre son nouveau disque The Extreme Sound Of Truth qui sort le 8 septebre chez Vinyl Store Gr. Tracklist :

1. Cold Machines
2. System Of Perversity
3. Bread And Circuses
4. Mass Production Dream
5. Among The Living Dead
6. Call Me Uncivilized
7. 7 Sisters
8. Not Like All Of You
9. Pathetic Champions
10. For Tomorrow's Lesson
11. Nothing But The Truth

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove Metal, France) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Utopia" extrait de son nouvel opus Afterlife à venir le 22 septembre via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
RANNOCH (Progressive Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Conflagrations en écoute intégrale. Celui-ci est sorti le 21 juillet sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Degenerate Era
2. Prism Black
3. Threads
4. Conflagrations
5. Daguerreotype
6. Earth-Recycle
7. Threnody to a Dying Star

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMAL FEAR (100% pur Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Code Red qui sortira le 1er septembre via Atomic Fire Records. "Deep in the Night" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
24 Juillet 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
