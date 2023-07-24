»

COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a posté son nouveau single "Nothing But Lies" issu de son nouvel opus None for All prévu le 13 octobre via Metalworld. Tracklist :



1. Eye to Eye

2. Desolation Manifest

3. None for All

4. Long Life Doll

5. Start The Madness

6. Nothing But Lies

7. Breakdown Rite

8. Between The Stars

9. Self Sacrifice



