chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
170 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Kaivs
 Kaivs - Horrend (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Slawia
 Slawia - Majestic Medieval ... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 25 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 25 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece - ...So Unknown (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Fugitive
 Fugitive - Blast Furnace b/... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Burgûli
 Burgûli - Odi des de la fi ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 20 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 20 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Pain Of Truth
 Pain Of Truth - No Blame​.​... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Namast3		   
Les news du 7 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 7 Juillet 2023 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 14 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 14 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Ander		   
Gutted
 Gutted - Bleed For Us To Live (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Glacial Domin... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Convulsions
 Convulsions - Grindcore Not... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Les news du 17 Août 2022
 Les news du 17 Août 2022 - ... (N)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 9 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 9 Juillet 2023 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
The Grand Scheme of Entropy - Tour MMXXIII
 The Grand Scheme of Entropy... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Allochiria
 Allochiria - Commotion (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 28 Juillet 2023

News
Les news du 28 Juillet 2023 Waldgeflüster - Necrokinesis - Countess Erzsebet - Satsuriku Robot - Spectre - Malefic Throne - Porta Nigra - Disguised Malignance
»
(Lien direct)
WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Unter bronzenen Kronen le 29 septembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Unter bronzenen Kronen [8:07]
2. The Pit [7:18]
3. Herbst befiel das Land 2023 [7:48]
4. Black Flies [4:57]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band NECROKINESIS (Death/Thrash, Irlande) sortira son nouvel opus A Force Made Flesh le 5 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. A Poisoned Mind
2. The God You Kneel To
3. Atonement
4. Skin Them Alive
5. Mental Suicide
6. The Hellbound Heart
7. Long Cold Dark
8. A Force Made Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
COUNTESS ERZSEBET (Black/Doom, USA) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. In the Blood of Virgins
2. Glorification of the Profane
3. 666
4. Pray to the Devil
5. Obliteration of Thine Enemy
6. Exile Into Depravity

»
(Lien direct)
SATSURIKU ROBOT (Thrash Metal, Japon) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 8 septembre de son premier longue-durée intitulé No Thrash Metal, No Life!. Tracklist :

1. THRASH NEVER DIE
2. ROBOT IN THE PANDEMIC
3. MAD THRASHER
4. 殺戮ロボット - SATSURIKU ROBOT ver.2
5. CARRY ON
6. EPISODE ZERO
7. NO THRASH METAL, NO LIFE! ver.2

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRE (Heavy Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Lonesome Gambler à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hero Of The Illusion
2. Wolfbane
3. Lonesome Gambler
4. Turning The Wheel
5. Drifter
6. The Black Jewel
7. Hard Attacks
8. Silver Invaders
9. Stand Alone

»
(Lien direct)
MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, USA) a commencé l'enregistrement de son premier long-format avec Colin Marston. Il sortira via Agonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
PORTA NIGRA (Avant-garde Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé son nouvel album Weltende en écoute intégrale. Sortie aukourd'hui sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Es ist Krieg
2. Götterblut
3. Völkerbrand
4. Verlorene Paradiese
5. Bestienschlund
6. Die himmlische Revolution
7. Weltende
8. Triebgeschwärme
9. Hora Mortis

»
(Lien direct)
DISGUISED MALIGNANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé Entering The Gateways le 29 septembre prochain sur Prosthetic Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Confined" :

01. Gates To Nihil
02. Confined
03. Unearthly Extinction
04. The Fading Path Of Existence
05. Malignant Visions (YouTube)
06. Remnants Of Serenity
07. Disengagement Into Eternity
08. Beyond (Entering The Gateways)
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
28 Juillet 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Kaivs
 Kaivs
Horrend (EP)
2023 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Disguised Malignance
 Disguised Malignance
2021 - Finlande		   
Waldgeflüster
 Waldgeflüster
Pagan Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2005 - Allemagne		   
Kaivs
Horrend (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slawia
Majestic Medieval Darkness
Lire la chronique
The Kryptik
A Journey To The Darkest Ki...
Lire la chronique
Eux
Mor(t)sang
Lire la chronique
Purulent Remains
Stages Of Decomposition (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Great Montana Collapse
Every Dusk, Every Dawn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Jesus Piece
...So Unknown
Lire la chronique
Vegg
Anthropophobie
Lire la chronique
Ekrom
Uten Nådigst Formildelse
Lire la chronique
Blood Stained Dusk
Dead Lights Beckon Me (EP)
Lire la chronique
Imperishable
Come, Sweet Death
Lire la chronique
Fugitive
Blast Furnace b/w Standoff ...
Lire la chronique
Brique
By Brique (EP)
Lire la chronique
Burgûli
Odi des de la fi del món
Lire la chronique
Necrony
Pathological Performances
Lire la chronique
Abolish
...From The Depths
Lire la chronique
Protogonos
Silent Oppressor
Lire la chronique
Pain Of Truth
No Blame​.​.​. Just Facts (...
Lire la chronique
Trépas
Les ombres malades
Lire la chronique
Imprecation
In Nomine Diaboli
Lire la chronique
Over Serenity
Bring to Light
Lire la chronique
Towards Hellfire
Death Upon The Holy Throne
Lire la chronique
Voyager
Fearless In Love
Lire la chronique
Ghost:Whale
Echo:One
Lire la chronique
Veuve Scarron
Deal With It
Lire la chronique
Morte France
Souveraineté radiale
Lire la chronique
Fallen Joy
The Reborn
Lire la chronique
Ǥứŕū
Nova Lvx
Lire la chronique
Dead Heat
Endless Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aodon
Portraits
Lire la chronique