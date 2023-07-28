Les news du 28 Juillet 2023
News
Les news du 28 Juillet 2023 Waldgeflüster - Necrokinesis - Countess Erzsebet - Satsuriku Robot - Spectre - Malefic Throne - Porta Nigra - Disguised Malignance
|»
|WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Unter bronzenen Kronen le 29 septembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Unter bronzenen Kronen [8:07]
2. The Pit [7:18]
3. Herbst befiel das Land 2023 [7:48]
4. Black Flies [4:57]
|
|»
|Le one-man band NECROKINESIS (Death/Thrash, Irlande) sortira son nouvel opus A Force Made Flesh le 5 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. A Poisoned Mind
2. The God You Kneel To
3. Atonement
4. Skin Them Alive
5. Mental Suicide
6. The Hellbound Heart
7. Long Cold Dark
8. A Force Made Flesh
|
|»
|COUNTESS ERZSEBET (Black/Doom, USA) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. In the Blood of Virgins
2. Glorification of the Profane
3. 666
4. Pray to the Devil
5. Obliteration of Thine Enemy
6. Exile Into Depravity
|
|»
|SATSURIKU ROBOT (Thrash Metal, Japon) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 8 septembre de son premier longue-durée intitulé No Thrash Metal, No Life!. Tracklist :
1. THRASH NEVER DIE
2. ROBOT IN THE PANDEMIC
3. MAD THRASHER
4. 殺戮ロボット - SATSURIKU ROBOT ver.2
5. CARRY ON
6. EPISODE ZERO
7. NO THRASH METAL, NO LIFE! ver.2
|
|»
|SPECTRE (Heavy Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Lonesome Gambler à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hero Of The Illusion
2. Wolfbane
3. Lonesome Gambler
4. Turning The Wheel
5. Drifter
6. The Black Jewel
7. Hard Attacks
8. Silver Invaders
9. Stand Alone
|
|»
|MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, USA) a commencé l'enregistrement de son premier long-format avec Colin Marston. Il sortira via Agonia Records.
|
|»
|PORTA NIGRA (Avant-garde Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé son nouvel album Weltende en écoute intégrale. Sortie aukourd'hui sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :
1. Es ist Krieg
2. Götterblut
3. Völkerbrand
4. Verlorene Paradiese
5. Bestienschlund
6. Die himmlische Revolution
7. Weltende
8. Triebgeschwärme
9. Hora Mortis
|
|»
|DISGUISED MALIGNANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé Entering The Gateways le 29 septembre prochain sur Prosthetic Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Confined" :
01. Gates To Nihil
02. Confined
03. Unearthly Extinction
04. The Fading Path Of Existence
05. Malignant Visions (YouTube)
06. Remnants Of Serenity
07. Disengagement Into Eternity
08. Beyond (Entering The Gateways)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par RelapsoBananas
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Namast3
Par Ander
Par Ander
Par Tantalustorment
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par isotaupe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint