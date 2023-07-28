»

(Lien direct) COUNTESS ERZSEBET (Black/Doom, USA) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. In the Blood of Virgins

2. Glorification of the Profane

3. 666

4. Pray to the Devil

5. Obliteration of Thine Enemy

6. Exile Into Depravity



