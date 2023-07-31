Les news du 31 Juillet 2023
News
Les news du 31 Juillet 2023 Eave - Sadistic Vision - Reverence to Paroxysm - The Glorious Dead - Stagewar - My Lament - Lokust - TakaLaiton - After Earth
|»
|EAVE (Depressive/Post-Black Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel album Fervor sur Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :
1) Past Pulses
2) Chance is a Spectre
3) Mirroring
4) Stale Ash
5) Bending the Light
6) Shards
7) Into Perdition
|
|»
|SADISTIC VISION (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Destroyer of All Dreams chez Boris Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Unremorsed Killing
3. Repressed Mind
4. Destroyer of All Dreams
5. J.C.
|
|»
|REVERENCE TO PAROXYSM (Death Metal avec notamment Antimo Buonnano, Mexique) offre à cette adresse le titre "Portals to Dark Misery" issu de son premier longue-durée Lux Morte dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 août via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Astray Descent [8:20]
2. AD Putrefactio [5:55]
3. Burial Absolute [7:07]
4. Necropacity [7:20]
5. Portals To Dark Misery [6:46]
6. Care Data Vermibus [9:22]
|
|»
|THE GLORIOUS DEAD (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Cemetery Paths sur Bindrune Recordings. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1) Semita Cineris
2) Horizons of Ash
3) Gag on Viscera
4) Purulent Forms
5) Daylight Graves
6) Cadaver Within
7) Malefic Sepsis
8) Dragging the Dead
9) Living Rot
10) Corpse of the King
11) Cemetery Path
12) Semita Pulveris
|
|»
|STAGEWAR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier dsique Danger To Ourselves" (2021).
|
|»
|MY LAMENT (Doom/Death, Belgique) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "November" figurant sur son nouvel opus The Season Came Undone prévu le 22 septembre chez Ardua Music. Tracklist :
1. Everything Goes to Waste
2. My Mausoleum
3. Fallacy
4. Like Fallen Rain
5. Oh, Fall
6. Dying of the Light
7. Like Something Almost Being Said (Instrumental)
8. November
9. Life Will Be the Death of Me (2023 Remaster)
|
|»
|LOKUST (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "War Of Opposites" issu de son premier longue-durée Infidel sorti le 28 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. (March)
02. The Sin of Doubt
03. Parasitic
04. Guiltless
05. Anima
06. War of Opposites
07. (Futile)
08. Vilified
09. Jinn
10. Eradication:One
11. Sacrosant
|
|»
|TAKALAITON (Thrash Metal/Crossover, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Mies Miestä Vastaan" tiré de son nouvel opus Mindfection paru le 28 juillet via Rockshots Records. Tracklist :
1 - Rip 'n Burn - 3:20
2 - Do Or Die - 3:35
3 - Get What You Asked For - 4:25
4 - Hopeareunus - 4:45
5 - Ambassador of Revenge - 3:00
6 - Mies Miestä Vastaan - 4:21
7 - Reborn - 3:47
8 - Arkajalka - 3:01
9 - Destination... Termination - 4:27
10 - Mindfection - 7:02
Durée totale : 41:47
|
|»
|AFTER EARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Prometheus" extrait de son premier long-format he Rarity of Reason à venir le 18 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Rarity of Reason
2. Prometheus
3. Through Hidden Space
4. Legions
5. Human Slave Machine
6. Undermine My Suffocation
7. Anguish to Dust
8. I Am What Remains
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Krokodil
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Namast3
Par Ander
Par Ander
Par Tantalustorment
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par isotaupe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat