Les news du 31 Juillet 2023

EAVE (Depressive/Post-Black Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel album Fervor sur Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :



1) Past Pulses

2) Chance is a Spectre

3) Mirroring

4) Stale Ash

5) Bending the Light

6) Shards

7) Into Perdition



» (Lien direct) SADISTIC VISION (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Destroyer of All Dreams chez Boris Records. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Unremorsed Killing

3. Repressed Mind

4. Destroyer of All Dreams

5. J.C.



» (Lien direct) REVERENCE TO PAROXYSM (Death Metal avec notamment Antimo Buonnano, Mexique) offre à cette adresse le titre "Portals to Dark Misery" issu de son premier longue-durée Lux Morte dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 août via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :



1. Astray Descent [8:20]

2. AD Putrefactio [5:55]

3. Burial Absolute [7:07]

4. Necropacity [7:20]

5. Portals To Dark Misery [6:46]

6. Care Data Vermibus [9:22]

» (Lien direct) THE GLORIOUS DEAD (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Cemetery Paths sur Bindrune Recordings. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1) Semita Cineris

2) Horizons of Ash

3) Gag on Viscera

4) Purulent Forms

5) Daylight Graves

6) Cadaver Within

7) Malefic Sepsis

8) Dragging the Dead

9) Living Rot

10) Corpse of the King

11) Cemetery Path

12) Semita Pulveris



» (Lien direct) STAGEWAR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier dsique Danger To Ourselves" (2021).





» (Lien direct) MY LAMENT (Doom/Death, Belgique) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "November" figurant sur son nouvel opus The Season Came Undone prévu le 22 septembre chez Ardua Music. Tracklist :



1. Everything Goes to Waste

2. My Mausoleum

3. Fallacy

4. Like Fallen Rain

5. Oh, Fall

6. Dying of the Light

7. Like Something Almost Being Said (Instrumental)

8. November

9. Life Will Be the Death of Me (2023 Remaster)





» (Lien direct) LOKUST (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "War Of Opposites" issu de son premier longue-durée Infidel sorti le 28 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :



01. (March)

02. The Sin of Doubt

03. Parasitic

04. Guiltless

05. Anima

06. War of Opposites

07. (Futile)

08. Vilified

09. Jinn

10. Eradication:One

11. Sacrosant





» (Lien direct) TAKALAITON (Thrash Metal/Crossover, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Mies Miestä Vastaan" tiré de son nouvel opus Mindfection paru le 28 juillet via Rockshots Records. Tracklist :



1 - Rip 'n Burn - 3:20

2 - Do Or Die - 3:35

3 - Get What You Asked For - 4:25

4 - Hopeareunus - 4:45

5 - Ambassador of Revenge - 3:00

6 - Mies Miestä Vastaan - 4:21

7 - Reborn - 3:47

8 - Arkajalka - 3:01

9 - Destination... Termination - 4:27

10 - Mindfection - 7:02



Durée totale : 41:47





» (Lien direct) AFTER EARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Prometheus" extrait de son premier long-format he Rarity of Reason à venir le 18 août en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. The Rarity of Reason

2. Prometheus

3. Through Hidden Space

4. Legions

5. Human Slave Machine

6. Undermine My Suffocation

7. Anguish to Dust

8. I Am What Remains





