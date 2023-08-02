Les news du 2 Août 2023
News
Les news du 2 Août 2023 Bottomless - Gridlink - Cvinger
|»
|BOTTOMLESS (Doom Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "By the Sword of the Archangel" issu de son nouveau disque The Banishing qui sort le 25 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Let Them Burn
2. The Great Unknown
3. Guardians Of Silence
4. Stand In The Dimming Light
5. By The Sword Of The Archangel
6. Illusion Sun
7. Drawn Into Yesterday
8. Dark Waters
|
|»
|GRIDLINK (Technical Grindcore, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Silk Ash Cascade" extrait de son nouvel opus Coronet Juniper prévu le 25 septembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Silk Ash Cascade
2 Anhalter Bahnhof
3 Pitch Black Resolve
4 Nickel Grass Mosaic
5 Ocean Vertigo
6 Octave Serpent
7 Coronet Juniper
8 Zygomatic
9 Refrain
10 The Forgers Secade
11 Revenant Orchard
|
|»
|CVINGER (Black Metal, Slovénie) sortira son nouvel album Doctrines by the Figures of Crnobog le 25 août sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
1. Meditations at the World's Demise
2. Revelation of the Three Headed One
3. Fury Born out of Bones and Fire
4. Blood Catharsis and the Mantra of Depravity
5. The Winter Night of the Funeral Pyres
6. Slava
7. Totemism
8. Cosmic Realm
9. Doctrines by the Figures of Crnbog
10. Chants and Canticle
|
