CVINGER (Black Metal, Slovénie) sortira son nouvel album Doctrines by the Figures of Crnobog le 25 août sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
1. Meditations at the World's Demise
2. Revelation of the Three Headed One
3. Fury Born out of Bones and Fire
4. Blood Catharsis and the Mantra of Depravity
5. The Winter Night of the Funeral Pyres
6. Slava
7. Totemism
8. Cosmic Realm
9. Doctrines by the Figures of Crnbog
10. Chants and Canticle
Par harbardr
Par Funky Globe
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Krokodil
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Namast3
Par Ander
Par Ander
Par Tantalustorment
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par isotaupe