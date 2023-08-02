»

(Lien direct) CVINGER (Black Metal, Slovénie) sortira son nouvel album Doctrines by the Figures of Crnobog le 25 août sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :



1. Meditations at the World's Demise

2. Revelation of the Three Headed One

3. Fury Born out of Bones and Fire

4. Blood Catharsis and the Mantra of Depravity

5. The Winter Night of the Funeral Pyres

6. Slava

7. Totemism

8. Cosmic Realm

9. Doctrines by the Figures of Crnbog

10. Chants and Canticle



