Les news du 3 Août 2023
News
Les news du 3 Août 2023
|HALLUCINATE (Death Metal, Allemagne) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format From the Bowels of the Earth via Caligari Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. A Universe Obscure
2. Blackened Gills
3. Black Smokers
4. Mahavishnu's Dream
5. Paracletus
6. Tachycardia
7. AION
8. Crimson Rain
9. Dying Consciously [vinyl & cassette bonus track]
|Le one-man band DEATHROLL (Black/Heavy, Japon) propose une vidéo pour le titre "False images of isolation and depravity" issu de l'album Japanese Extreme Metal Art sorti sur Wormholedeath le mois dernier.
|THE CIRCLE (Symphonic Black Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Afflux" tiré de son nouveau disque Of Awakening prévu le 18 août sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Ruins, My Dying World [8:26]
2. Of Awakening [6:11]
3. Afflux [4:01]
4. Reign of the Black Sun [9:08]
5. Ashes and Fading Tides [5:32]
|BOSPARANS FALL (RPG Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Götterspiel: Dunkle Zeiten sorti en mai chez Black Sunset.
|ANCIENT TORMENT (Black Metal, USA) et HAXEN (Black Metal, USA) ont dévoilé leur split The Howling Gale en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Ancient Torment - A Solitary Grave Illuminated by the Light of the Morningstar
2. Ancient Torment - Outlaw Cleansed Waters
3. Haxen - Blood on the Fire
4. Haxen - Cave and Solitude
5. Haxen - Black Eyes of Dog
|BAXAXAXA (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Kiss of Shame" extrait de son nouvel album De Vermis Mysteriis à venir le 1er septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Seed of Golgotha
2. De Vermis Mysteriis
3. Kiss of Shame
4. Awaken, The Old Thing in the Ground
5. Above the Stellar Gateway
6. Decarnation Monument
7. Necrolatry Libation
|MARDUK (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Memento Mori le 30 août sur Century Media Records. Après "Blood Of The Funeral", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Shovel Beats Sceptre" :
01. Memento Mori
02. Heart Of The Funeral
03. Blood Of The Funeral (YouTube)
04. Shovel Beats Sceptre
05. Charlatan
06. Coffin Carol
07. Marching Bones
08. Year Of The Maggot
09. Red Tree Of Blood
10. As We Are
|Baxaxaxa
Black Metal 1ère vague - 1992 - Allemagne
|Marduk
Black Metal - 1990 - Suède
