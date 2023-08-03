»

(Lien direct) MARDUK (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Memento Mori le 30 août sur Century Media Records. Après "Blood Of The Funeral", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Shovel Beats Sceptre" :



01. Memento Mori

02. Heart Of The Funeral

03. Blood Of The Funeral (YouTube)

04. Shovel Beats Sceptre

05. Charlatan

06. Coffin Carol

07. Marching Bones

08. Year Of The Maggot

09. Red Tree Of Blood

10. As We Are



