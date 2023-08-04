chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
73 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Glacial Domin... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
In Der Welt
 In Der Welt - In Der Welt (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - The Devils (C)
Par harbardr		   
I, Destroyer
 I, Destroyer - Cold, Dead H... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Imperative Imp... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Levith
 Levith - Around the Impulse (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece - ...So Unknown (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Kaivs
 Kaivs - Horrend (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Slawia
 Slawia - Majestic Medieval ... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 25 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 25 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fugitive
 Fugitive - Blast Furnace b/... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Burgûli
 Burgûli - Odi des de la fi ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 20 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 20 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Pain Of Truth
 Pain Of Truth - No Blame​.​... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Namast3		   
Les news du 7 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 7 Juillet 2023 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 14 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 14 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Ander		   
Gutted
 Gutted - Bleed For Us To Live (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Convulsions
 Convulsions - Grindcore Not... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Les news du 17 Août 2022
 Les news du 17 Août 2022 - ... (N)
Par isotaupe		   

Les news du 4 Août 2023

News
Les news du 4 Août 2023 Endstille - Prong - Rebaelliun - Mustang - Finsterforst - Fossilization - Drowned
»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 25 août après dix ans d'absence que sortira sur Ván Records le nouvel album d'ENDSTILLE (Black Metal, Allemagne). Celui-ci aura pour titre DetoNation. Voici le tracklisting :

01. New World Lethargy
02. Jericho Howls
03. Tochnit Aleph
04. Destined To Silence
05. Vigilante Justice
06. Pro Patria Mori
07. Victorious
08. DetoNation
09. Endstille (Weltkrieg)

»
(Lien direct)
PRONG (Metal Industriel, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé State Of Emergency le 6 octobre prochain via Steamhammer / SPV. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "'Non-Existence" :

01. The Descent
02. State Of Emergency
03. Breaking Point
04. Non-Existence
05. Light Turns Black
06. Who Told Me
07. Obeisance
08. Disconnected
09. Compliant
10. Back (NYC)
11. Working Man (Rush Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le titre "In Heresy We Trust" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Under The Sign Of Rebellion qui sort le 22 septembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. All Hail The Regicide
3. The Gods Manace
4. Fear The Infidel
5. Insurgent Fire
6. Light Eater
7. The Decimating Opposition
8. In Heresy We Trust
9. Hostile Presence
10. Antagonize
11. The Ultimate War

»
(Lien direct)
MUSTANG (Heavy Metal, Inde) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Children of Thunder" issu de son premier long-format Beyond Raging Thunder prévu le 7 septembre via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Odyssey
02. Children of Thunder
03. Cosmic Rage
04. Queen of Red Light
05. Ram it Down (Judas Priest cover)
06. Realm of Madness
07. Electric Ecstacy
08. Voyager
09. Terror Striker
10. Sapphire

»
(Lien direct)
FINSTERFORST (Folk/Viking Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Kapitel II: Dualität" extrait de son nouvel EP Jenseits à venir le 8 septembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Kapitel I - Freiheit [8:31]
2. Kapitel II - Dualitaet [9:17]
3. Kapitel III - Reflexionen [5:32]
4. Kapitel IV - Katharsis [15:49]

»
(Lien direct)
FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain. Il s'agit du titre "Oracle Of Reversion" à découvrir ci-dessous. Leprous Daylight sortira quant à lui le 8 septembre prochain via Everlasting Spew Records.

01. Archæan Gateway
02. Once Was God (Bandcamp)
03. Oracle Of Reversion
04. At The Heart Of The Nest
05. Leprous Daylight
06. The Night Spoke The Tongue Of Flames
07. Eon
08. Wrought In The Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de DROWNED (Death Metal, Allemagne) aura pour titre Procul His et sortira prochainement chez Sepulchral Voice Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chryseos Vas" :
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
4 Août 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Charles Bronson
 Charles Bronson
Youth Attack!
1997 - Lengua Armada Discos		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Drowned
 Drowned
Death Metal - 1992 - Allemagne		   
Endstille
 Endstille
Brutal Black Metal - 2000 - Allemagne		   
Finsterforst
 Finsterforst
Folk Black Metal - 2004 - Allemagne		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization
Death Metal - 2020 - Brésil		   
Prong
 Prong
1986 - Etats-Unis		   
Rebaelliun
 Rebaelliun
Death Metal - 1998 - Brésil		   
Charles Bronson
Youth Attack!
Lire la chronique
Welmoed
Ask & Embla
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled / Exaugurate
Purging Holiness (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Kill Division
Thoughts And Prayers (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hadopelagyal
XXXVI XXXI N XXV XXVIII O (...
Lire la chronique
Degraved
Exhumed Remnants (Démo)
Lire la chronique
In Der Welt
In Der Welt
Lire la chronique
Ataraxy
The Last Mirror
Lire la chronique
March of Scylla
Dark Myth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sznur
Ludzina
Lire la chronique
I, Destroyer
Cold, Dead Hands (EP)
Lire la chronique
Levith
Around the Impulse
Lire la chronique
Kaivs
Horrend (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slawia
Majestic Medieval Darkness
Lire la chronique
The Kryptik
A Journey To The Darkest Ki...
Lire la chronique
Eux
Mor(t)sang
Lire la chronique
Purulent Remains
Stages Of Decomposition (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Great Montana Collapse
Every Dusk, Every Dawn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Jesus Piece
...So Unknown
Lire la chronique
Vegg
Anthropophobie
Lire la chronique
Ekrom
Uten Nådigst Formildelse
Lire la chronique
Blood Stained Dusk
Dead Lights Beckon Me (EP)
Lire la chronique
Imperishable
Come, Sweet Death
Lire la chronique
Fugitive
Blast Furnace b/w Standoff ...
Lire la chronique
Brique
By Brique (EP)
Lire la chronique
Burgûli
Odi des de la fi del món
Lire la chronique
Necrony
Pathological Performances
Lire la chronique
Abolish
...From The Depths
Lire la chronique
Protogonos
Silent Oppressor
Lire la chronique
Pain Of Truth
No Blame​.​.​. Just Facts (...
Lire la chronique