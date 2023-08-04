Les news du 4 Août 2023
News
Les news du 4 Août 2023 Fossilization - Drowned
|»
|FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain. Il s'agit du titre "Oracle Of Reversion" à découvrir ci-dessous. Leprous Daylight sortira quant à lui le 8 septembre prochain via Everlasting Spew Records.
01. Archæan Gateway
02. Once Was God (Bandcamp)
03. Oracle Of Reversion
04. At The Heart Of The Nest
05. Leprous Daylight
06. The Night Spoke The Tongue Of Flames
07. Eon
08. Wrought In The Abyss
|
|»
|Le nouvel album de DROWNED (Death Metal, Allemagne) aura pour titre Procul His et sortira prochainement chez Sepulchral Voice Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chryseos Vas" :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Lofogras
Par harbardr
Par Funky Globe
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Krokodil
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Namast3
Par Ander
Par Ander
Par Tantalustorment
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par isotaupe