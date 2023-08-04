PRONG (Metal Industriel, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé State Of Emergency le 6 octobre prochain via Steamhammer / SPV. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "'Non-Existence" :
01. The Descent
02. State Of Emergency
03. Breaking Point
04. Non-Existence
05. Light Turns Black
06. Who Told Me
07. Obeisance
08. Disconnected
09. Compliant
10. Back (NYC)
11. Working Man (Rush Cover)
REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le titre "In Heresy We Trust" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Under The Sign Of Rebellion qui sort le 22 septembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. All Hail The Regicide
3. The Gods Manace
4. Fear The Infidel
5. Insurgent Fire
6. Light Eater
7. The Decimating Opposition
8. In Heresy We Trust
9. Hostile Presence
10. Antagonize
11. The Ultimate War
FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain. Il s'agit du titre "Oracle Of Reversion" à découvrir ci-dessous. Leprous Daylight sortira quant à lui le 8 septembre prochain via Everlasting Spew Records.
01. Archæan Gateway
02. Once Was God (Bandcamp)
03. Oracle Of Reversion
04. At The Heart Of The Nest
05. Leprous Daylight
06. The Night Spoke The Tongue Of Flames
07. Eon
08. Wrought In The Abyss
