(Lien direct) FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain. Il s'agit du titre "Oracle Of Reversion" à découvrir ci-dessous. Leprous Daylight sortira quant à lui le 8 septembre prochain via Everlasting Spew Records.



01. Archæan Gateway

02. Once Was God (Bandcamp)

03. Oracle Of Reversion

04. At The Heart Of The Nest

05. Leprous Daylight

06. The Night Spoke The Tongue Of Flames

07. Eon

08. Wrought In The Abyss



