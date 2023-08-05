chargement...

Les news du 5 Août 2023

News
Les news du 5 Août 2023 Coffin Curse - Nervosa - Slave Steel - Wooden Throne - Afterbirth - Lieweaver
»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN CURSE (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain album prévu pour l'année prochaine. "Spectral Vermin" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NERVOSA (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Jailbreak qui sortira le 29 septembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Endless Ambition
2. Suffocare
3. Ungrateful
4. Seed Of Death
5. Jailbreak
6. Sacrifice
07. Behind The Wall
08. Kill Or Die
09. When The Truth Is A Lie (feat. Gary Holt)
10. Superstition Failed (feat. Lena Scissorhands)
11. Gates To The Fall
12. Elements Of Sin
13. Nail The Coffin

»
(Lien direct)
SLAVE STEEL (Thrash/Death, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Wake Up The Atom" extrait de son nouveau disque In Fieri à paraître le 15 septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Wake Up The Atom
2. 2 Hours
3. Sorry About Death
4. Warm Up
5. In Fieri
6. Burden
7. Kantharos
8. What a Wreckage
9. F(r)ail

»
(Lien direct)
WOODEN THRONE (Atmospheric Doom/Black, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Eternal Wanderer of the Night Sky le 25 août via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Wanderer of the Night Sky [5:44]
2. Forward into Starless Abyss [5:57]
3. The Autumnal Frost [5:50]
4. The Earthly Womb [5:37]
5. Firm Roots of the Scarred North [4:36]
6. Talvikki [6:52]

»
(Lien direct)
AFTERBIRTH (Progressive Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album In but Not Of le 20 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1 Tightening The Screws
2 Devils With Dead Eyes
3 Vomit On Humanity
4 Autoerotic Amputation
5 Vivisected Psychopomp
6 Hovering Human Head Drones
7 In But Not Of
8 Angels Feast On Flies
9 Time Enough Tomorrow
10 Death Invents Itself
11 Succumb To Life

»
(Lien direct)
LIEWEAVER (Brutal Death/Deathcore, Ukraine) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Last Hope". Le groupe travaille sur de nouveaux morceaux qui marqueront une direction musicale plus sombre.
