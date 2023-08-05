»

(Lien direct) AFTERBIRTH (Progressive Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album In but Not Of le 20 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1 Tightening The Screws

2 Devils With Dead Eyes

3 Vomit On Humanity

4 Autoerotic Amputation

5 Vivisected Psychopomp

6 Hovering Human Head Drones

7 In But Not Of

8 Angels Feast On Flies

9 Time Enough Tomorrow

10 Death Invents Itself

11 Succumb To Life



<a href="https://afterbirthnydeathmetal.bandcamp.com/album/in-but-not-of">In But Not Of de Afterbirth</a>