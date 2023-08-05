NERVOSA (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Jailbreak qui sortira le 29 septembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Endless Ambition
2. Suffocare
3. Ungrateful
4. Seed Of Death
5. Jailbreak
6. Sacrifice
07. Behind The Wall
08. Kill Or Die
09. When The Truth Is A Lie (feat. Gary Holt)
10. Superstition Failed (feat. Lena Scissorhands)
11. Gates To The Fall
12. Elements Of Sin
13. Nail The Coffin
AFTERBIRTH (Progressive Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album In but Not Of le 20 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Tightening The Screws
2 Devils With Dead Eyes
3 Vomit On Humanity
4 Autoerotic Amputation
5 Vivisected Psychopomp
6 Hovering Human Head Drones
7 In But Not Of
8 Angels Feast On Flies
9 Time Enough Tomorrow
10 Death Invents Itself
11 Succumb To Life
