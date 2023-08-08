Les news du 8 Août 2023 News Les news du 8 Août 2023 SOUL DEBT » (Lien direct) SOUL DEBT (Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) vient de sortir son 2ème album Ascendant au format numérique autoproduit. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Futile

2. Ascendant

3. Staring into the Abyss

4. World Eater

5. Divination

6. Tyrant

7. The Departed (feat. Christian Roche)

8. City of Ash

