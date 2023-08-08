Les news du 8 Août 2023
News
Les news du 8 Août 2023 SOUL DEBT
|»
|SOUL DEBT (Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) vient de sortir son 2ème album Ascendant au format numérique autoproduit. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Futile
2. Ascendant
3. Staring into the Abyss
4. World Eater
5. Divination
6. Tyrant
7. The Departed (feat. Christian Roche)
8. City of Ash
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Hallu
Par Lestat
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Lofogras
Par harbardr
Par Funky Globe
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Krokodil
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Namast3
Par Ander
Par Ander
Par Tantalustorment
Par Chri$