Les news du 8 Août 2023

News
Les news du 8 Août 2023 SOUL DEBT
»
(Lien direct)
SOUL DEBT (Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) vient de sortir son 2ème album Ascendant au format numérique autoproduit. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Futile
2. Ascendant
3. Staring into the Abyss
4. World Eater
5. Divination
6. Tyrant
7. The Departed (feat. Christian Roche)
8. City of Ash
Thrasho Lestat
8 Août 2023

GROUPES DU JOUR
Epheles
Promesses
Lire la chronique
Reaping Flesh
Abyss Of Existence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Charles Bronson
Youth Attack!
Lire la chronique
Welmoed
Ask & Embla
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled / Exaugurate
Purging Holiness (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Kill Division
Thoughts And Prayers (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hadopelagyal
XXXVI XXXI N XXV XXVIII O (...
Lire la chronique
Degraved
Exhumed Remnants (Démo)
Lire la chronique
In Der Welt
In Der Welt
Lire la chronique
Ataraxy
The Last Mirror
Lire la chronique
March of Scylla
Dark Myth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sznur
Ludzina
Lire la chronique
I, Destroyer
Cold, Dead Hands (EP)
Lire la chronique
Levith
Around the Impulse
Lire la chronique
Kaivs
Horrend (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slawia
Majestic Medieval Darkness
Lire la chronique
The Kryptik
A Journey To The Darkest Ki...
Lire la chronique
Eux
Mor(t)sang
Lire la chronique
Purulent Remains
Stages Of Decomposition (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Great Montana Collapse
Every Dusk, Every Dawn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Jesus Piece
...So Unknown
Lire la chronique
Vegg
Anthropophobie
Lire la chronique
Ekrom
Uten Nådigst Formildelse
Lire la chronique
Blood Stained Dusk
Dead Lights Beckon Me (EP)
Lire la chronique
Imperishable
Come, Sweet Death
Lire la chronique
Fugitive
Blast Furnace b/w Standoff ...
Lire la chronique
Brique
By Brique (EP)
Lire la chronique
Burgûli
Odi des de la fi del món
Lire la chronique
Necrony
Pathological Performances
Lire la chronique
Abolish
...From The Depths
Lire la chronique