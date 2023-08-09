chargement...

Les news du 9 Août 2023
 Les news du 9 Août 2023 - K... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Epheles
 Epheles - Promesses (C)
Par ChuckSchuldiner		   
Outre-Tombe
 Outre-Tombe - Abysse Mortif... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Les news du 4 Août 2023
 Les news du 4 Août 2023 - E... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Glacial Domin... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
In Der Welt
 In Der Welt - In Der Welt (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - The Devils (C)
Par harbardr		   
I, Destroyer
 I, Destroyer - Cold, Dead H... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Imperative Imp... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Levith
 Levith - Around the Impulse (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece - ...So Unknown (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Kaivs
 Kaivs - Horrend (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Slawia
 Slawia - Majestic Medieval ... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 25 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 25 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fugitive
 Fugitive - Blast Furnace b/... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Burgûli
 Burgûli - Odi des de la fi ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 20 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 20 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Pain Of Truth
 Pain Of Truth - No Blame​.​... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Namast3		   
Les news du 7 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 7 Juillet 2023 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 14 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 14 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Ander		   
Gutted
 Gutted - Bleed For Us To Live (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   

News
Caged - Cryptopsy - Exmortus - Cannibal Corpse - Krieg - Carnal Tomb - Sulphur Aeon
CAGED (Death/Doom, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album From Roving About The Earth qui sortira le 29 septembre via Translation Loss Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Isaac In Rope
2. Held Still Under Running Water
3. The Messiah Draws Near
4. How Wings Are Attached To The Backs Of Angels
5. A Stump In Eden

CRYPTOPSY (Brutal Deathcore Technico-Chaotique, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son prochain album As Gomorrah Burns qui sortira le 8 septembre via Nuclear Blast. "Flayed The Swine" se découvre ici :

EXMORTUS (Neo-Classical Power/Thrash/Death, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Necrophony qui sortira le 25 août via Nuclear Blast. "Storm Of Strings" s'écoute ci-dessous :

CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Chaos Horrificqui sortira le 22 septembre via Metal Blade. "Summoned For Sacrifice" s'écoute ci-dessous :

KRIEG (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ruiner le 13 octobre prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Solitarily, A Future Renounced" :

01. Bulwark
02. Fragments Of Nothing
03. Red Rooms
04. Solitarily, A Future Renounced
05. Manifested Ritual Horror
06. No Gardens Grow Here
07. An Execution In The Kingdom Of Ideas
08. The Lantern And The Key

Découvrez ci-dessous "The Putridarium", premier extrait du nouvel album de CARNAL TOMB (Death Metal, Allemagne) intitulé Embalmed In Decay. Celui-ci sortira le 3 novembre sur Testimony Records.

01. Intro
02. The Putridarium
03. Cataclysmic Maze
04. Defiled Flesh
05. Draped In Disgust
06. Cerebral Ingestion
07. Morgue Usurper
08. Embalmed In Decay
09. Eyes Of The Chasm

Intitulé Seven Crowns And Seven Seals, le nouvel album de SULPHUR AEON (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 13 octobre prochain sur Ván Records. L'artwork est signé Paolo Girardi. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Arcane Cambrian Sorcery" :

01. Sombre Tidings
02. Hammer From The Howling Void
03. Usurper Of The Earth And Sea
04. The Yearning Abyss Devours Us
05. Arcane Cambrian Sorcery
06. Seven Crowns And Seven Seals
07. Beneath The Ziqqurats
9 Août 2023
9 Août 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
09/08/2023 12:00
Sans surprises mais efficace le CARNAL TOMB, hâte d'écouter la suite ! En revanche plus mitigé sur le SULPHUR AEON qui a l'air d'être du même niveau que le décevant précédent album...

