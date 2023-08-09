»

(Lien direct) CAGED (Death/Doom, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album From Roving About The Earth qui sortira le 29 septembre via Translation Loss Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Isaac In Rope

2. Held Still Under Running Water

3. The Messiah Draws Near

4. How Wings Are Attached To The Backs Of Angels

5. A Stump In Eden



<a href="https://cageddoom.bandcamp.com/album/from-roving-about-the-earth">From Roving About the Earth de Caged</a>