(Lien direct) MAGNITUDE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Of Days Renewed​.​.​. le 15 septembre sur Triple B Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip vidéo du morceau-titre :



01. Deliverance

02. Burn To Ashes

03. Through Trials

04. Beyond Despair

05. Built On Lies

06. Rectify (Bandcamp)

07. Echoes

08. Of Days Renewed...



