Les news du 10 Août 2023
Magnitude
|MAGNITUDE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Of Days Renewed... le 15 septembre sur Triple B Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip vidéo du morceau-titre :
01. Deliverance
02. Burn To Ashes
03. Through Trials
04. Beyond Despair
05. Built On Lies
06. Rectify (Bandcamp)
07. Echoes
08. Of Days Renewed...
