Les news du 13 Août 2023

News
Les news du 13 Août 2023 October Tide
»
(Lien direct)
OCTOBER TIDE (Doom/Death, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé The Cancer Pledge qui sortira le 6 octobre via Agonia Records :

1. Peaceful, Quiet, Safe
2. Tapestry Of Our End
3. Unprecedented Aggression
4. Blodfattig
5. The Cancer Pledge
6. I Know Why I’m Cold
7. Season Of Arson
8. Breathe The Water
Jean-Clint
13 Août 2023
13 Août 2023

October Tide
 October Tide
Doom/Death - 1994 - Suède		   
