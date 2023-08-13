»

(Lien direct) OCTOBER TIDE (Doom/Death, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé The Cancer Pledge qui sortira le 6 octobre via Agonia Records :



1. Peaceful, Quiet, Safe

2. Tapestry Of Our End

3. Unprecedented Aggression

4. Blodfattig

5. The Cancer Pledge

6. I Know Why I’m Cold

7. Season Of Arson

8. Breathe The Water