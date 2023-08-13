Les news du 13 Août 2023
News
Les news du 13 Août 2023 October Tide
|»
|OCTOBER TIDE (Doom/Death, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé The Cancer Pledge qui sortira le 6 octobre via Agonia Records :
1. Peaceful, Quiet, Safe
2. Tapestry Of Our End
3. Unprecedented Aggression
4. Blodfattig
5. The Cancer Pledge
6. I Know Why I’m Cold
7. Season Of Arson
8. Breathe The Water
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Lofogras
Par Cardon
Par Cardon
Par Troll Traya
Par Leiden
Par Lestat
Par Ander
Par Jean-Clint
Par ChuckSchuldiner
Par Hallu
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Lofogras
Par harbardr
Par Funky Globe
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Krokodil
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe