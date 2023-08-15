Les news du 15 Août 2023 News Les news du 15 Août 2023 Moonlight Sorcery » (Lien direct) MOONLIGHT SORCERY (Black Metal Ultra-mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album Horned Lord Of The Thorned Castle qui sortira le 29 septembre via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. To Withhold The Day

2. In Coldest Embrace

3. The Secret Of Streaming Blood

4. Yönsilmä

5. Vihan Verhon Takaa

6. The Moonlight Dance Of The Twisted Jester’s Blood-Soaked Rituals

7. Fire Burns The Horizon

8. Into The Silvery Shadows Of Night

9. Suden Tie (Wolven Hour Part II)



<a href="https://avantgardemusic.bandcamp.com/album/horned-lord-of-the-thorned-castle">Horned Lord of the Thorned Castle de Moonlight Sorcery</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 14 Août 2023

Asagraum

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE GROUPES DU JOUR Moonlight Sorcery

Black Metal Ultra-mélodique - 2018 - Finlande