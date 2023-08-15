Les news du 15 Août 2023
|MOONLIGHT SORCERY (Black Metal Ultra-mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album Horned Lord Of The Thorned Castle qui sortira le 29 septembre via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. To Withhold The Day
2. In Coldest Embrace
3. The Secret Of Streaming Blood
4. Yönsilmä
5. Vihan Verhon Takaa
6. The Moonlight Dance Of The Twisted Jester’s Blood-Soaked Rituals
7. Fire Burns The Horizon
8. Into The Silvery Shadows Of Night
9. Suden Tie (Wolven Hour Part II)
