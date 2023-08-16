»

(Lien direct) PRIMORDIAL (Doom/Folk, Irlande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé How It Ends qui sortira le 29 septembre via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :



1. How It Ends

2. Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust

3. We Shall Not Serve

4. Traidisiúnta

5. Pilgrimage To The World's End

6. Nothing New Under The Sun

7. Call to Cernunnos

8. All Against All

9. Death Holy Death

10. Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan



<a href="https://primordialofficial.bandcamp.com/album/how-it-ends">How It Ends de Primordial</a>