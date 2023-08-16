chargement...

Sworn
 Sworn - A Journey Told Thro... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Balmog
 Balmog - Eve (C)
Par Lestat		   
Hardiesse
 Hardiesse - Rêverie féodale... (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Exsanguinated
 Exsanguinated - Millions Of... (C)
Par Cardon		   
Hanging Fortress
 Hanging Fortress - Darkness... (C)
Par Cardon		   
Dimmu Borgir
 Dimmu Borgir - Eonian (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Bovary
 Bovary - Par amour du vide (C)
Par Leiden		   
Les news du 6 Août 2023
 Les news du 6 Août 2023 - N... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 4 Août 2023
 Les news du 4 Août 2023 - E... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 9 Août 2023
 Les news du 9 Août 2023 - C... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Epheles
 Epheles - Promesses (C)
Par ChuckSchuldiner		   
Outre-Tombe
 Outre-Tombe - Abysse Mortif... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Glacial Domin... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
In Der Welt
 In Der Welt - In Der Welt (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - The Devils (C)
Par harbardr		   
I, Destroyer
 I, Destroyer - Cold, Dead H... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Imperative Imp... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Levith
 Levith - Around the Impulse (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece - ...So Unknown (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Kaivs
 Kaivs - Horrend (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Slawia
 Slawia - Majestic Medieval ... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 25 Juillet 2023
 Les news du 25 Juillet 2023... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fugitive
 Fugitive - Blast Furnace b/... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 16 Août 2023

News
Les news du 16 Août 2023 Incantation - Primordial - Hjemsøkt - Thy Art Is Murder - Αuriferous Flame - Bottomless - 3rd War Collapse - Augurium
»
(Lien direct)
INCANTATION (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Unholy Deification qui sortira le 25 août via Relapse Records. "Invocation (Chthonic Merge)" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMORDIAL (Doom/Folk, Irlande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé How It Ends qui sortira le 29 septembre via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. How It Ends
2. Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust
3. We Shall Not Serve
4. Traidisiúnta
5. Pilgrimage To The World's End
6. Nothing New Under The Sun
7. Call to Cernunnos
8. All Against All
9. Death Holy Death
10. Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan


»
(Lien direct)
HJEMSØKT (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier EP Mystikk & Mørke le 22 septembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Steinens Mørke Søvn
2. Dans i den visnende skogen
3. Sorgens hymne
4. Kongen Begravd i Fjellet
5. Jord røtter blod
6. Nattestormer

»
(Lien direct)
THY ART IS MURDER (Deathcore, Australie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Blood Throne" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Godlike prévu le 15 septembre via Human Warfare. Tracklist :

1. Destroyer of Dreams
2. Blood Throne
3. Join Me In Armageddon
4. Keres
5. Everything Unwanted
6. Lesson in Pain
7. Godlike
8. Corrosion
9. Anathema
10. Bermuda

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ΑURIFEROUS FLAME (Black/Thrash avec Ayloss de Spectral Lore et Mystras, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Ardor for Black Mastery le 6 octobre sur True Cult Records et Stellar Auditorium.

»
(Lien direct)
BOTTOMLESS (Doom Metal, Italie) offre son nouveau disque The Banishing en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 25 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Let Them Burn
2. The Great Unknown
3. Guardians Of Silence
4. Stand In The Dimming Light
5. By The Sword Of The Archangel
6. Illusion Sun
7. Drawn Into Yesterday
8. Dark Waters

»
(Lien direct)
3RD WAR COLLAPSE (Brutal Death, Brésil/Finlande) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Fomites" issu de son nouvel opus Catastrophic Epicenter qui sort le 24 août via Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01 - Catastrophic Epicenter
02 - Legion Of The Infested
03 - Coffin Shortage
04 - Terror Diffusion
05 - Fomites
06 - Asphyxiating Tyranny
07 - Lacerate The Rival
08 - Heresy Behind The Lies
09 - Killing Each Other
10 - The Last Hecatomb

»
(Lien direct)
AUGURIUM (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Inquisition of Possessed" extrait de son nouvel album Unearthly Will à venir le 25 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Inquisition of the Possessed - 3:15
2. Phantom Parallax - 3:15
3. Sanguine - 2:58
4. Ancient Grimoire - 4:27
5. Inceptus Mysteria - 3:17
6. Unearthly Will 2:53
7. As Above... So Below - 3:19
8. Invictus - 3:49

Durée totale : 27:16
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Août 2023

