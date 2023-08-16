|
Les news du 16 Août 2023
News
Les news du 16 Août 2023 Incantation - Primordial - Hjemsøkt - Thy Art Is Murder - Αuriferous Flame - Bottomless - 3rd War Collapse - Augurium
|INCANTATION (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Unholy Deification qui sortira le 25 août via Relapse Records. "Invocation (Chthonic Merge)" s'écoute ici :
|PRIMORDIAL (Doom/Folk, Irlande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé How It Ends qui sortira le 29 septembre via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. How It Ends
2. Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust
3. We Shall Not Serve
4. Traidisiúnta
5. Pilgrimage To The World's End
6. Nothing New Under The Sun
7. Call to Cernunnos
8. All Against All
9. Death Holy Death
10. Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan
|HJEMSØKT (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier EP Mystikk & Mørke le 22 septembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Steinens Mørke Søvn
2. Dans i den visnende skogen
3. Sorgens hymne
4. Kongen Begravd i Fjellet
5. Jord røtter blod
6. Nattestormer
|THY ART IS MURDER (Deathcore, Australie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Blood Throne" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Godlike prévu le 15 septembre via Human Warfare. Tracklist :
1. Destroyer of Dreams
2. Blood Throne
3. Join Me In Armageddon
4. Keres
5. Everything Unwanted
6. Lesson in Pain
7. Godlike
8. Corrosion
9. Anathema
10. Bermuda
|Le one-man band ΑURIFEROUS FLAME (Black/Thrash avec Ayloss de Spectral Lore et Mystras, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Ardor for Black Mastery le 6 octobre sur True Cult Records et Stellar Auditorium.
|BOTTOMLESS (Doom Metal, Italie) offre son nouveau disque The Banishing en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 25 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Let Them Burn
2. The Great Unknown
3. Guardians Of Silence
4. Stand In The Dimming Light
5. By The Sword Of The Archangel
6. Illusion Sun
7. Drawn Into Yesterday
8. Dark Waters
|3RD WAR COLLAPSE (Brutal Death, Brésil/Finlande) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Fomites" issu de son nouvel opus Catastrophic Epicenter qui sort le 24 août via Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01 - Catastrophic Epicenter
02 - Legion Of The Infested
03 - Coffin Shortage
04 - Terror Diffusion
05 - Fomites
06 - Asphyxiating Tyranny
07 - Lacerate The Rival
08 - Heresy Behind The Lies
09 - Killing Each Other
10 - The Last Hecatomb
|AUGURIUM (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Inquisition of Possessed" extrait de son nouvel album Unearthly Will à venir le 25 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Inquisition of the Possessed - 3:15
2. Phantom Parallax - 3:15
3. Sanguine - 2:58
4. Ancient Grimoire - 4:27
5. Inceptus Mysteria - 3:17
6. Unearthly Will 2:53
7. As Above... So Below - 3:19
8. Invictus - 3:49
Durée totale : 27:16

