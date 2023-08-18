chargement...

Les news du 18 Août 2023

News
Les news du 18 Août 2023 Desecresy - Corrosive - Head Cleaner - Hiems - After Earth - Bergrizen - Holycide - Hagatiz - Blood Oath - Infernal Throne - Bulletbelt - PatriarcH - King ov Wyrms
»
(Lien direct)
DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Approaching Sound" extrait de son nouvel opus Deserted Realms à paraître le 26 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Approaching Sound
2. Spirits at the Cursed Ruins
3. Dark Chambers
4. Green Monolith
5. From Beneath the Horizon
6. The Cosmic Crypt
7. Shroud of Mist
8. Deserted Worlds


»
(Lien direct)
CORROSIVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Wrath Of The Witch le 13 octobre sur MDD Records. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
HEAD CLEANER (Death/Grind, Grèce) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Not Like All Of You" tiré de son nouveau disque The Extreme Sound Of Truth dont la sortie est programmée pour le 8 septembre chez Vinyl Store Gr. Tracklist :

01 Cold Machines
02 System Of Perversity
03 Bread And Circuses
04 Mass Production Dream
05 Among The Living Dead
06 Call Me Uncivilized
07 Seven Sisters
08 Not Like All Of You
09 Pathetic Champions
10 For Tomorrow's Lesson
11 Nothing But The Truth


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band HIEMS (Black Metal, Italie) propose une vidéo pour le titre "A Night On The Bare Mountain" figurant sur son nouvel opus Stranger in a Wasteland prévu le 8 septembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. A Night on the Bare Mountain
2. Death Unites Us
3. Master of Lies
4. March!
5. The Rites of Terror
6. Bereavement
7. Better Off Dead
8. Stranger In A Wasteland
9. Quietus


»
(Lien direct)
AFTER EARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) offre son premier long-format The Rarity of Reason en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. The Rarity of Reason
2. Prometheus
3. Through Hidden Space
4. Legions
5. Human Slave Machine
6. Undermine My Suffocation
7. Anguish to Dust
8. I Am What Remains

»
(Lien direct)
BERGRIZEN (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album Orathania le 22 septembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. To the Coasts of Bessarabia
2. River Ros Rocks
3.1. Bukovina Landscapes
3.2. Carpathian Shield of Galicia
3.3. On the Way to Khust
4. Tavria Grace
5. Siveria Magic
6. The Winds of the Mines
7. Khortytsia the Heart of Power
8. Spring in Podil
9. Sloboda Ukraine in Winter
10.Polissya Forests and Volhynia Swamps

»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal avec notamment Dave Rotten, Espagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Bazookiller le 12 septembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. War Broadcast Live
2. Bazookiller
3. Modern Day Dictator
4. Five Year Plan (D.R.I. cover)

»
(Lien direct)
HAGATIZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Cursed to the Night le 11 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Gathering
2. Demimonde
3. Echoes from the Afterlife
4. Everlast in darkest Night
5. Scourge beneath the Skin
6. Drown in Darkness
7. Necrovoid

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD OATH (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "The Journey Into the Depths" extrait de son premier longue-durée Lost in Eternal Silence qui sort le 15 septembre sur Caligari Records (CD & K7) et Raise the Dead Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Dimensional Gates
2. Sanctuary of Souls
3. Fateful Existence
4. The Sacrifice
5. Singularity
6. Reflections of Darkness
7. The Journey Into the Depths
8. Lost in An Eternal Silence

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band INFERNAL THRONE (Black/Thrash, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Caelum et Infernum le 15 septembre chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

1. A World Of Chaos (Intro)
2. Wings Of Winter (feat Greg Barlas)
3. Desolation (feat Kerveros)
4. Among Two Worlds (feat Greg Barlas)
5. Caelum Et Infernum
6. And Lead Us Not Into Temptation
7. Thy Flame Of Darkness
8. Cataclysm Of The Soul (feat Greg Barlas)
9. Αιώνια Ζωή (Eternal Life – feat Archon)
10. No Hope, No Pain (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
BULLETBELT (Black/Thrash, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son nouveau disque Burn It Up le 22 septembre via Impaler Records. Tracklist :

1. Burn It Up
2. Arminius
3. City of One
4. No Afterlife
5. Burn the Witch
6. Incendium Magnum Romae
7. Cosmic
8. House of Death

»
(Lien direct)
PATRIARCH (Power/Thrash, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Demonic Heart à venir le 15 septembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Blindfolded Nation
2. Watch Us, Feed Us, Control Us
3. Deadlocked
4. Demonic Heart
5. Divided
6. Freed from Execution
7. Words Unspoken
8. Barely Alive, Far from Dead
9. In the Cold Hands of Time

»
(Lien direct)
KING OV WYRMS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Womb Ov Borealis le 6 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. In Aeons We Spoke – 08:21
2. Grave Ov Birth – 04:08
3. Sulphur – 06:56
4. Desolation Fog – 08:32
5. To March From Darkness – 06:01
6. Illusory Veil – 08:52
7. Sightless Vision – 05:30
8. What Time Has Wrought – 13:43

Durée totale : 1:02:20
Thrasho Keyser
18 Août 2023

