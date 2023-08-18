»

(Lien direct) HEAD CLEANER (Death/Grind, Grèce) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Not Like All Of You" tiré de son nouveau disque The Extreme Sound Of Truth dont la sortie est programmée pour le 8 septembre chez Vinyl Store Gr. Tracklist :



01 Cold Machines

02 System Of Perversity

03 Bread And Circuses

04 Mass Production Dream

05 Among The Living Dead

06 Call Me Uncivilized

07 Seven Sisters

08 Not Like All Of You

09 Pathetic Champions

10 For Tomorrow's Lesson

11 Nothing But The Truth



