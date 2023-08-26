Les news du 26 Août 2023
Les news du 26 Août 2023 Malicious - Helmet
|»
|MALICIOUS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira le 11 novembre via Invictus Productions un nouveau EP intitulé Merciless Storm. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Merciless Storm
02. Invasive Terror
03. Ambient Sonic Annihilation
04. Chronic Quake
|»
|Intitulé Left, le nouvel album d'HELMET (Post-Hardcore / Noise, USA) sortira le 10 novembre prochain sur earMUSIC. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Holiday" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Holiday
02. Gun Fluf
03. NYC Tough Guy
04. Make-Up
05. Big Shot
06. Bombastic
07. Reprise
08. Dislocated
09. Tell Me Again
10. Powder Puff
11. Resolution
