chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
111 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 23 Août 2023
 Les news du 23 Août 2023 - ... (N)
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 22 Août 2023
 Les news du 22 Août 2023 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol - Forked Tongues (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Inevitably Dark (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Hardiesse
 Hardiesse - Rêverie féodale... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Three Candles to Death
 Three Candles to Death - Ba... (R)
Par Cardon		   
Les news du 16 Août 2023
 Les news du 16 Août 2023 - ... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Sworn
 Sworn - A Journey Told Thro... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Balmog
 Balmog - Eve (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 26 Août 2023

News
Les news du 26 Août 2023 Malicious - Helmet
»
(Lien direct)
MALICIOUS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira le 11 novembre via Invictus Productions un nouveau EP intitulé Merciless Storm. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Merciless Storm
02. Invasive Terror
03. Ambient Sonic Annihilation
04. Chronic Quake

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Left, le nouvel album d'HELMET (Post-Hardcore / Noise, USA) sortira le 10 novembre prochain sur earMUSIC. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Holiday" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Holiday
02. Gun Fluf
03. NYC Tough Guy
04. Make-Up
05. Big Shot
06. Bombastic
07. Reprise
08. Dislocated
09. Tell Me Again
10. Powder Puff
11. Resolution
Thrasho AxGxB
26 Août 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Prieuré
 Prieuré
Magie, ténèbres, amertumes (EP)
2023 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Helmet
 Helmet
Post-Hardcore / Noise - 1989 - Etats-Unis		   
Malicious
 Malicious
Death Metal - 2011 - Finlande		   
Prieuré
Magie, ténèbres, amertumes ...
Lire la chronique
Temtris
Khaos Divine
Lire la chronique
Heresie
Pour La Lune Eternelle (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Great Lie
Vertigo (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xasthur
Inevitably Dark
Lire la chronique
Certa Mortis
Ab Inferno Ad Astra
Lire la chronique
Idolos
Ajchikaj (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrokinesis
A Force Made Flesh
Lire la chronique
Norrhem / Sielunvihollinen
s/t (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Aara
Triade III: Nyx
Lire la chronique
Gosforth
Scourge of Dark Dominion
Lire la chronique
Three Candles to Death
Balmog + Graveyard + Jade
Lire le live report
Torn Fabriks
Impera
Lire la chronique
Sworn
A Journey Told Through Fire
Lire la chronique
Hardiesse
Rêverie féodale (EP)
Lire la chronique
Demolizer
Post Necrotic Human
Lire la chronique
Izrod
Sarajevski Odisej
Lire la chronique
Coffin Mulch
Spectral Intercession
Lire la chronique
Epheles
Promesses
Lire la chronique
Reaping Flesh
Abyss Of Existence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Charles Bronson
Youth Attack!
Lire la chronique
Welmoed
Ask & Embla
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled / Exaugurate
Purging Holiness (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Kill Division
Thoughts And Prayers (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hadopelagyal
XXXVI XXXI N XXV XXVIII O (...
Lire la chronique
Degraved
Exhumed Remnants (Démo)
Lire la chronique
In Der Welt
In Der Welt
Lire la chronique
Ataraxy
The Last Mirror
Lire la chronique
March of Scylla
Dark Myth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sznur
Ludzina
Lire la chronique