(Lien direct) Left, le nouvel album d'HELMET (Post-Hardcore / Noise, USA) sortira le 10 novembre prochain sur earMUSIC. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Holiday" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Holiday

02. Gun Fluf

03. NYC Tough Guy

04. Make-Up

05. Big Shot

06. Bombastic

07. Reprise

08. Dislocated

09. Tell Me Again

10. Powder Puff

11. Resolution



