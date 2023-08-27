Les news du 27 Août 2023 News Les news du 27 Août 2023 Ôros Kaù - BARRING TEETH - VERTEBRA ATLANTIS » (Lien direct) ÔROS KAÙ (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira "Thanatos", son nouvel opus, le 22 Septembre prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Tracklist, pochette, et premier extrait sont à découvrir en attendant sa sortie :



1. Nephtys

2. Let Neptune Strike Ye Dead (The Lighthouse)

3. Baal

4. Marbas

5. The Arcana XIII: Dawn Of The Red Scorpio

6. Bios-Phos-Metis

7. Hypnos (Digital Bonus Track)



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/thanatos">Thanatos de ÔROS KAÙ</a>

» (Lien direct) BARRING TEETH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son prochain album le 20 Octobre chez I, Voidhanger Records. "The Path Narrows" se dévoile un peu au travers d'une pochette, d'une tracklist, et d'un premier extrait :



1. The Gate

2. Obsolescence

3. Culled

4. Rote Mimesis

5. Liminal Rite

6. Wreath

7. Cadaver Synod

8. Terminus



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-path-narrows">The Path Narrows de BARING TEETH</a>

» (Lien direct) VERTEBRA ATLANTIS (Death Metal, Italie), groupe mené par GG de Cosmic Putrefaction, sortira son prochain album, intitulé "A Dialogue With The Eeriest Sublime" , le 20 Octobre prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Tracklist, pochette, et un premier extrait sont à découvrir :



1. Into Cerulean Blood I Bathe

2. Frostpalace Gloaming Respite 06:21

3. Drown In Aether, Sovereign Of Withered Ardor

4. Cupio Dissolvi

5. In Starlike Ancient Eyes

6. Desperately Ablaze, From The Lowest Lair

7. A Dialogue With The Eeriest Sublime



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-dialogue-with-the-eeriest-sublime">A Dialogue With The Eeriest Sublime de VERTEBRA ATLANTIS</a>

