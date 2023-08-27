chargement...

No Return
 No Return - Psychological T...
Par Sosthène		   
Haunter
 Haunter - Discarnate Ails
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 23 Août 2023
 Les news du 23 Août 2023
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 22 Août 2023
 Les news du 22 Août 2023
Par Deathrash		   
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol - Forked Tongues
Par Troll Traya		   
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Inevitably Dark
Par Sakrifiss		   
Hardiesse
 Hardiesse - Rêverie féodale...
Par Sakrifiss		   
Three Candles to Death
 Three Candles to Death - Ba...
Par Cardon		   
Les news du 16 Août 2023
 Les news du 16 Août 2023
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 27 Août 2023

News
Les news du 27 Août 2023 Ôros Kaù - BARRING TEETH - VERTEBRA ATLANTIS
»
(Lien direct)
ÔROS KAÙ (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira "Thanatos", son nouvel opus, le 22 Septembre prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Tracklist, pochette, et premier extrait sont à découvrir en attendant sa sortie :

1. Nephtys
2. Let Neptune Strike Ye Dead (The Lighthouse)
3. Baal
4. Marbas
5. The Arcana XIII: Dawn Of The Red Scorpio
6. Bios-Phos-Metis
7. Hypnos (Digital Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
BARRING TEETH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son prochain album le 20 Octobre chez I, Voidhanger Records. "The Path Narrows" se dévoile un peu au travers d'une pochette, d'une tracklist, et d'un premier extrait :

1. The Gate
2. Obsolescence
3. Culled
4. Rote Mimesis
5. Liminal Rite
6. Wreath
7. Cadaver Synod
8. Terminus


»
(Lien direct)
VERTEBRA ATLANTIS (Death Metal, Italie), groupe mené par GG de Cosmic Putrefaction, sortira son prochain album, intitulé "A Dialogue With The Eeriest Sublime" , le 20 Octobre prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Tracklist, pochette, et un premier extrait sont à découvrir :

1. Into Cerulean Blood I Bathe
2. Frostpalace Gloaming Respite 06:21
3. Drown In Aether, Sovereign Of Withered Ardor
4. Cupio Dissolvi
5. In Starlike Ancient Eyes
6. Desperately Ablaze, From The Lowest Lair
7. A Dialogue With The Eeriest Sublime

Thrasho Sagamore
27 Août 2023

No Return
 No Return
Psychological Torment
1990 - Semetery Records		   

No Return
Psychological Torment
Lire la chronique
Prieuré
Magie, ténèbres, amertumes ...
Lire la chronique
Temtris
Khaos Divine
Lire la chronique
Heresie
Pour La Lune Eternelle (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Great Lie
Vertigo (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xasthur
Inevitably Dark
Lire la chronique
Certa Mortis
Ab Inferno Ad Astra
Lire la chronique
Idolos
Ajchikaj (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrokinesis
A Force Made Flesh
Lire la chronique
Aara
Triade III: Nyx
s/t (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Aara
Triade III: Nyx
Lire la chronique
Gosforth
Scourge of Dark Dominion
Lire la chronique
Torn Fabriks
Impera
Balmog + Graveyard + Jade
Lire le live report
Torn Fabriks
Impera
Lire la chronique
Sworn
A Journey Told Through Fire
Lire la chronique
Hardiesse
Rêverie féodale (EP)
Lire la chronique
Demolizer
Post Necrotic Human
Lire la chronique
Izrod
Sarajevski Odisej
Lire la chronique
Epheles
Promesses
Spectral Intercession
Lire la chronique
Epheles
Promesses
Lire la chronique
Reaping Flesh
Abyss Of Existence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Welmoed
Ask & Embla
Youth Attack!
Lire la chronique
Welmoed
Ask & Embla
Lire la chronique
Kill Division
Thoughts And Prayers (EP)
Purging Holiness (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Kill Division
Thoughts And Prayers (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hadopelagyal
XXXVI XXXI N XXV XXVIII O (...
Lire la chronique
Degraved
Exhumed Remnants (Démo)
Lire la chronique
In Der Welt
In Der Welt
Lire la chronique
Ataraxy
The Last Mirror
Lire la chronique
March of Scylla
Dark Myth (EP)
Lire la chronique