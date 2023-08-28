chargement...

Les news du 28 Août 2023

News
Les news du 28 Août 2023 Transgressor - Destabilizer - Fukkin' Vengeance - Of Darkness - Grand Cadaver - Stortregn - Carnifex - Xorsist - Martyrdoom - Mustang - Baxaxaxa
»
(Lien direct)
TRANSGRESSOR (Death Metal, Japon) a posté son nouvel EP Beyond Oblivion en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 24 août via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle), Sewer Rot (CD) et Unholy Domain (K7). Tracklist :

1. Death Heaven [6:32]
2. Stuck in Limbo [7:34]
3. Infiltration [5:26]
4. For Nothing [2:49]
5. Vision of Carcass [2:26]

»
(Lien direct)
DESTABILIZER (Thrash Metal, Danemark) sortira son premier full-length Violence Is The Answer! le 22 septembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Violence Is The Answer!
2. Iconoclast
3. The Road To Hell
4. Progress
5. Matchday
6. Invocation
7. King Paimon
8. Ex Inferis
9. Panic
10. Terrorist

»
(Lien direct)
FUKKIN' VENGEANCE (Heavy/Speed, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Dregs of Society" extrait de son premier longue-durée Sewer Surge à venir le 22 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Attack from the Gutter
2. Vengeance...
3. Brain Damage
4. Disappointing Parking Lot Sex
5. Another Fukkin' Day
6. Dregs of Society
7. U.G.H.

»
(Lien direct)
OF DARKNESS (Funeral Doom, Espagne) offre son nouvel opus Missa Tridentina en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 25 août via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Adjutorium Nostrum In Nomine Domini
2. Requiem Aeternam
3. Dies Irae
4. Deus Qui Humanae Substantiae
5 Eis Requien, Eis réquiem Sempiternam
6. Requiescant In Pace
7. Ite Missa Est

»
(Lien direct)
GRAND CADAVER (Death Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Dark Tranquillity et Katatonia, Suède) propose son nouvel album Deities of Deathlike Sleep en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Il est sorti le 25 août sur Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

01. The Forever Doom
02. A Crawling Feast of Decay
03. The Wishful Dead
04. Serrated Jaws
05. Deities of Deathlike Sleep
06. Vortex of Blood
07. Funeral Reversal
08. True Necrogeny
09. Stabbed with Frozen Blood
10. Necrosanctum

»
(Lien direct)
STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique, Suisse) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Finitude qui sortira le 13 octobre via The Artisan Era. "A Lost Battle Rages On" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CARNIFEX (Blackened deathcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Necromanteum qui sortira le 6 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "Death's Forgotten Children" se découvre ici :


»
(Lien direct)
XORSIST (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé At The Somber Steps Of Serenity le 6 octobre sur Prosthetic Records. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Blessed By The Divine" et "Coterie Of The Depraved " à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. A Life In Vain
02. Carve It Out
03. Blessed By The Divine
04. Imitation
05. Coterie Of The Depraved
06. Banished To Obscurity
07. Distorted Shapes
08. Grace
09. Darkened Wings
10. At The Somber Steps To Serenity

»
(Lien direct)
MARTYRDOOM (Death/Doom, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus As Torment Prevails le 23 octobre chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Voidcreeper
2. 93
3. Katatonic Ascension of Cirrhosis
4. Purtenance
5. Shedding of the Soul
6. Torment
7. Festering Existence
8. Garden of Flesh
9. In the Grip of Winter [Autopsy cover]

»
(Lien direct)
MUSTANG (Heavy Metal, Inde) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Queen of Red Light" extrait de son premier long-format Beyond Raging Thunder à venir le 7 septembre via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Odyssey
02. Children of Thunder
03. Cosmic Rage
04. Queen of Red Light
05. Ram it Down (Judas Priest cover)
06. Realm of Madness
07. Electric Ecstacy
08. Voyager
09. Terror Striker
10. Sapphire

»
(Lien direct)
BAXAXAXA (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album De Vermis Mysteriis en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Seed of Golgotha
2. De Vermis Mysteriis
3. Kiss of Shame
4. Awaken, The Old Thing in the Ground
5. Above the Stellar Gateway
6. Decarnation Monument
7. Necrolatry Libation
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
28 Août 2023

