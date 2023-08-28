»

(Lien direct) XORSIST (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé At The Somber Steps Of Serenity le 6 octobre sur Prosthetic Records. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Blessed By The Divine" et "Coterie Of The Depraved " à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. A Life In Vain

02. Carve It Out

03. Blessed By The Divine

04. Imitation

05. Coterie Of The Depraved

06. Banished To Obscurity

07. Distorted Shapes

08. Grace

09. Darkened Wings

10. At The Somber Steps To Serenity



<a href="https://xorsist.bandcamp.com/album/at-the-somber-steps-to-serenity">AT THE SOMBER STEPS TO SERENITY de Xorsist</a>



