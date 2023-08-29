chargement...

Les news du 29 Août 2023

News
Les news du 29 Août 2023 Slowburn - Rorcal - Crystal Coffin - Graven Sin - Aegrus - Mons Veneris - Goatkraft
»
(Lien direct)
SLOWBURN (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Fire Starter le 17 octobre chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Psycho War
02. Exiled
03. The Beast
04. On Fire
05. I'm Revenge
06. Two Years
07. Touch the Sky
08. Last Chance
09. Falling
10. The Price of Liberty

»
(Lien direct)
RORCAL (Sludge/Doom Metal/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Childhood is a Knife in the Throat" tiré de son nouvel album Silence prévu le 29 septembre via Hummus Records (CD & LP) et Sludgelord Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Early Mourning
2. Childhood is a Knife in the Throat
3. The Worst in Everything
4. Extinguished Existence
5. Hope is a Cancer
6. Constant Void
7. Under the Nails
8. No Alleviation, Even in Death

»
(Lien direct)
CRYSTAL COFFIN (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "The Vortex of Earth and Death" extrait de son nouveau disque The Curse of Immortality à venir le 31 octobre sur A Beast in the Field. Tracklist :

1. Shadows Never Cast [6:15]
2. The Undead [5:08]
3. The Vortex of Earth and Death [4:19]
4. Final Breaths [5:36]
5. Cryogenesis [6:00]
6. Rise [3:42]
7. Leviathans Encased [5:54]
8. The Closing of the Crystal Coffin [5:36]

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEN SIN (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Veil of The Gods le 3 novembre sur Svart Records. Il contiendra onze morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
AEGRUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Invoking the Abysmal Night le 27 octobre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Invoking the Abysmal Night [5:12]
2. Followers of the False Prophets [5:28]
3. Through Devil's Breath [3:45]
4. Temple of Ardent Worship [5:39]
5. Nocturnal Rites of Faust [7:07]
6. Those Who Hide from Light [5:50]
7. Where the Forest Emanates Death [7:57]

»
(Lien direct)
MONS VENERIS (Black Metal, Portugal) va sortir un maxi-single intitulé Excesses of Perpetual Gloom le 27 septembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Excesses of Perpetual Gloom [7:30]
2. Watchers from the Burning Void [10:05]
3. The Faceless Horrid's Mirror [6:21]

»
(Lien direct)
GOATKRAFT (Black/Death, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Prophet of Eternal Damnation le 3 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Portal To Annihilation
2. Herald of Death
3. Bestial Black Metal Hordes
4. Filth Eradication
6. Prophet of Eternal Damnation
7. Death Psalm
8. Barbaric Hatred And Doom
9. Primal Instincts
10. Thermonuclear Genocide
Thrasho Keyser
29 Août 2023

