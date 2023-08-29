»

(Lien direct) RORCAL (Sludge/Doom Metal/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Childhood is a Knife in the Throat" tiré de son nouvel album Silence prévu le 29 septembre via Hummus Records (CD & LP) et Sludgelord Records (K7). Tracklist :



1. Early Mourning

2. Childhood is a Knife in the Throat

3. The Worst in Everything

4. Extinguished Existence

5. Hope is a Cancer

6. Constant Void

7. Under the Nails

8. No Alleviation, Even in Death



