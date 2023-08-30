»

(Lien direct) CEMETERY URN (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Suffer the Fallen le 27 octobre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Damnation is in the Blood

2. Kill at a Distance

3. Savage Torment

4. Embers of the Burning Dead

5. Room of Depravity

6. Suffer the Fallen

7. Compulsive Degradation

8. It Will End in Death



