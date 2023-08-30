chargement...

Les news du 30 Août 2023

News
Les news du 30 Août 2023 Exhumed - Cardinals Folly - Reverence to Paroxysm - Mastic Scum - Cemetery Urn - Exorcizphobia - Athiria - Frozen Wreath - Fossilization - Lightlorn - Grift - Farsoth - Ural - Nebelkrähe - Lunar Tombfields - Seraphic Entombment - Job For A Cowboy
»
(Lien direct)
EXHUMED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de sortir au format digital un Ep intitulé Beyond The Dead composé de quatre nouveaux titres et d'autant de versions live. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Lysergicide
2. Septic Five
3. Rapid Unplanned Disassembly
4. Sick At Heart
5. Dysmorphic (Live)
6. Dead End (Live)
7. Slaughter Maniac (Live)
8. In My Human Slaughterhouse (Live)

»
(Lien direct)
CARDINALS FOLLY (Doom Metal, Finlande) sortira le 27 octobre via Soulseller Records un album live intitulé Live By The Sword. Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
REVERENCE TO PAROXYSM (Death Metal avec notamment Antimo Buonnano, Mexique) offre son premier full-length Lux Morte en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. Astray Descent [8:20]
2. AD Putrefactio [5:55]
3. Burial Absolute [7:07]
4. Necropacity [7:20]
5. Portals To Dark Misery [6:46]
6. Care Data Vermibus [9:22]

»
(Lien direct)
MASTIC SCUM (Brutal Death Metal/Grindcore/Crossover, Autriche) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Create And Destroy" issu de son dernier album Icon sorti en 2022 sur MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CEMETERY URN (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Suffer the Fallen le 27 octobre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Damnation is in the Blood
2. Kill at a Distance
3. Savage Torment
4. Embers of the Burning Dead
5. Room of Depravity
6. Suffer the Fallen
7. Compulsive Degradation
8. It Will End in Death

»
(Lien direct)
EXORCIZPHOBIA (Thrash Metal, République Tchèque) a posté le titre "Reflections" extrait de son nouvel opus Spiritual Exodus à venir le 22 septembre via Doomentia Records. Tracklist :

1. Initiation
2. Violence and War
3. Reflections
4. Down The Rabbit Hole
5. Those Who Oppose
6. Ring-Pass-Not
7. Through a Glass Darkly
8. Tiwanaku

»
(Lien direct)
ATHIRIA (Death Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé un nouveau single "Decay" sur Kvlt und Kaos Productions. Celui-ci figurera sur le prochain album Conjure the Beast dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 novembre.

»
(Lien direct)
FROZEN WREATH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Hongrie) sortira son nouvel opus Mea Culpa le mois prochain sur Filosofem Records.

»
(Lien direct)
FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal, Brésil) offre un autre extrait de son premier longue-durée Leprous Daylight à paraître le 8 septembre chez Everlasting Spew Records. Il s'agit de "Eon". Tracklist :

1. Archæan Gateway
2. Once Was God
3. Oracle of Reversion
4. At the Heart of the Nest
5. Leprous Daylight
6. The Night Spoke the Tongue of Flames
7. Eon
8. Wrought in the Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
LIGHTLORN (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format At One with the Night Sky le 29 septembre via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1) Amongst Stellar Remnants
2) A Tragedy in Starlight
3) Dimensionless Blackness
4) Ghostly Soliloquies
5) Of Longing Spirit and Infinite Solitude
6) Spiral Arms Like Swirling Rivers
7) Earthbound

»
(Lien direct)
GRIFT (Black Metal, Suède) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "En hemskog" tiré de son nouvel album Dolt land qui sort le 22 septembre sur Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1 - Silverne stig (Silver pathway)
2 - Nattens pilgrim (Pilgrim of the night)
3 - På vingar slumrande (On wings in slumber)
4 - Evas backe (Eva’s hill)
5 - En hemskog (A home forest)
6 - Gyllene sal (Golden hall)

»
(Lien direct)
FARSOTH (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Morbid Symphonies le 27 octobre chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Hate
2. Nothingness
3. Infernal Bondage
4. Morbid Symphony
5. Bound To Death
6. Afterlife
7. Provoke Me
8. Your Death
9. Rotten Flesh Stew
10. World Beyond

»
(Lien direct)
URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Nightmare" issu de son nouvel opus Psychoverse prévu le 10 octobre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

Drag me to the Wolves
Heritage
Nightmare
Blood Red Sand
Fall of the One World
Uncanny Valley
Carousel of Hell
66.6 F.M.

»
(Lien direct)
NEBELKRÄHE (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Kranichträume" extrait de son nouvel album ephemer à venir le 27 octobre sur Crawling Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Tumult auf Claim Abendland
2. Nielandsmann – feat. Noise
3. ephemer
4. Dornbusch (Im Norden kein Westen) – feat. sG
5. Über Menschen unter Tage
6. Kranichträume – feat. Markus Stock
7. Die Strandbar von Scheria

»
(Lien direct)
LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) vient de révéler quelques détails supplémentaires concernant son nouvel album intitulé An Arrow To The Sun. Celui-ci sortira le 6 octobre sur Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. En voici l'illustration ainsi que le tracklisting :

01. An Elegy To The Fog Dancer
02. Solar Charioteer
03. Représailles
04. As Iron Calls, So Pile The Dreams
05. The Amber Herd
06. Le Chant Des Tombes

»
(Lien direct)
SERAPHIC ENTOMBMENT (Death / Doom, USA) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son premier album intitulé Sickness Particles Gleam à paraître le 13 octobre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Angel's Entrail" :

01. Vault Of Vision
02. Angel's Entrail
03. Carried By Claws
04. Writhing Lungs
05. Quivering Majesty

»
(Lien direct)
Après dix ans d'absence, JOB FOR A COWBOY (Death Metal Technico-Progressif, USA) vient d'officialiser son retour sur Metal Blade Records avec un nouvel album à paraitre prochainement. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "The Agony Seeping Storm" à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
30 Août 2023

