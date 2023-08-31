|
Les news du 31 Août 2023
News
Les news du 31 Août 2023 Caged - Dikasterion - Afterbirth - Mythologik - Belial's Throne - Venus - October Tide
|»
|CAGED (Death/Doom, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album From Roving About The Earth qui sortira le 29 septembre via Translation Loss Records. "The Messiah Draws Near" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|DIKASTERION (Black/Death, Belgique) a dévoilé l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel EP Chaos as a New World qui sort demain sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Perdition's Call
3. New World Disorder
4. Armies Of The Night
5. Across The Line
6. Rites Of Conviction
7. Death's Serenade
|
|»
|AFTERBIRTH (Atmospheric Progressive Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "Hovering Human Head Drones" issu de son nouvel opus In But Not Of prévu le 20 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Tightening The Screws
2 Devils With Dead Eyes
3 Vomit On Humanity
4 Autoerotic Amputation
5 Vivisected Psychopomp
6 Hovering Human Head Drones
7 In But Not Of
8 Angels Feast On Flies
9 Time Enough Tomorrow
10 Death Invents Itself
11 Succumb To Life
|
|»
|MYTHOLOGIK (Thrash/Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP éponyme le 20 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 - Across Again
2 - Eroded
3 - Todesgeist
4 - Heir Apparent
|
|»
|BELIAL'S THRONE (Black Metal, Irlande) offre son premier longue-durée Forgotten Land of the Lost Souls en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Forgotten Land Of The Lost Souls
2. Void
3. Ascension Ritual
4. Pit Of Dead Realm
5. Halls Of Silent Kingdom
6. Rejoin At Dusk
7. Last Time We Meet
8. Outro
|
|»
|VENUS (Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie courant novembre de son premier long-format Obscured Until Observed. En attendant plus di'nfos, vous pouvez écouter l'EP Project Lamda (2022) en intégralité sur YouTube.
|
|»
|OCTOBER TIDE (Melodic Doom/Death, Suède) a mis en ligne le titre "Tapestry of Our End" extrait de son nouvel album The Cancer Pledge à venir le 6 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Peaceful, Quiet, Safe
2. Tapestry of our End
3. Unprecedented Aggression
4. Blodfattig
5. The Cancer Pledge
6. I know why I´m cold
7. Season of Arson
8. Breathe the Water
À noter que le groupe passera à Paris (le Klub) le lundi 9 octobre.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Grael
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Troll Traya
Par Lofogras
Par Deathrash
Par Troll Traya
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sakrifiss