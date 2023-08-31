»

(Lien direct) AFTERBIRTH (Atmospheric Progressive Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "Hovering Human Head Drones" issu de son nouvel opus In But Not Of prévu le 20 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1 Tightening The Screws

2 Devils With Dead Eyes

3 Vomit On Humanity

4 Autoerotic Amputation

5 Vivisected Psychopomp

6 Hovering Human Head Drones

7 In But Not Of

8 Angels Feast On Flies

9 Time Enough Tomorrow

10 Death Invents Itself

11 Succumb To Life



