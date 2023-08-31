AFTERBIRTH (Atmospheric Progressive Brutal Slam Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "Hovering Human Head Drones" issu de son nouvel opus In But Not Of prévu le 20 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Tightening The Screws
2 Devils With Dead Eyes
3 Vomit On Humanity
4 Autoerotic Amputation
5 Vivisected Psychopomp
6 Hovering Human Head Drones
7 In But Not Of
8 Angels Feast On Flies
9 Time Enough Tomorrow
10 Death Invents Itself
11 Succumb To Life
VENUS (Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie courant novembre de son premier long-format Obscured Until Observed. En attendant plus di'nfos, vous pouvez écouter l'EP Project Lamda (2022) en intégralité sur YouTube.
